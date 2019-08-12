Log in
Emerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Meat Market 2019 – 2023 | Technavio

08/12/2019 | 05:45am EDT

The global meat market size is poised to reach USD 210 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005220/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global meat market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 134-page research report with TOC on "Meat Market Analysis Report by product (pork, poultry, beef, and others) and type (processed and fresh) and geography (APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America) 2019 - 2023" at:

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-meat-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the new product launches by regional and international players, wherein manufacturers are adopting innovative strategies to increase the market size of products. Also, the rise in global meat consumption is anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Pages

Successful new product launches are expected to accelerate the growth of vendors in the global meat market. A successful new product launch helps in increasing the revenue flow of a vendor by expanding its consumer base. For instance, in October 2018, JBS launched a new premium beef brand called Yardstick in Australia. The new product Yardstick beef will be sold under its label in high-end restaurants and hotels.

Meat demand, and subsequently, meat production capacity and supply have increased significantly to cater to the demands of the growing population. Increasing awareness about the benefits of protein intake in the daily diet is another crucial factor which has led to a surge in global per capita meat consumption. The consumption of meat has become important for consumers as it provides plenty of nutrients. All these factors are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

For More Information: Speak to an Analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

  • BRF
  • Hormel Foods
  • JBS
  • NH Foods
  • Tyson Foods
  • WH Group

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Meat Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segment:

  • Pork
  • Poultry
  • Beef
  • Others

Key Regions for the Meat Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

  • APAC
  • MEA
  • Europe
  • North America
  • South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Market are:

Pet Food Market in US – Pet Food Market in US by distribution channel (pet-specialty stores and vet clinics, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others), product (dry pet food, wet pet food, and pet snacks and treats) and end-user (dog food, cat food, and other small pets food).

Alcohol Ingredients Market – Global Alcohol Ingredients Market by beverage (beer, spirits, and wine), ingredient (flavors and salts, colorants, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
