Emerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Meat Market 2019 – 2023 | Technavio

The global meat market size is poised to reach USD 210 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the new product launches by regional and international players, wherein manufacturers are adopting innovative strategies to increase the market size of products. Also, the rise in global meat consumption is anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Successful new product launches are expected to accelerate the growth of vendors in the global meat market. A successful new product launch helps in increasing the revenue flow of a vendor by expanding its consumer base. For instance, in October 2018, JBS launched a new premium beef brand called Yardstick in Australia. The new product Yardstick beef will be sold under its label in high-end restaurants and hotels.

Meat demand, and subsequently, meat production capacity and supply have increased significantly to cater to the demands of the growing population. Increasing awareness about the benefits of protein intake in the daily diet is another crucial factor which has led to a surge in global per capita meat consumption. The consumption of meat has become important for consumers as it provides plenty of nutrients. All these factors are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

BRF

Hormel Foods

JBS

NH Foods

Tyson Foods

WH Group

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Meat Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segment:

Pork

Poultry

Beef

Others

Key Regions for the Meat Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

MEA

Europe

North America

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

