Emerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Mobile Photo Printer Market 2019-2023 | Technavio

The global mobile photo printer market size is poised to grow by USD 990.25 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Read the 125-page research report with TOC on "Mobile Photo Printer Market Analysis Report by distribution channel (online and offline) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America) 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the availability of advanced features in smartphones. In addition, the growing demand for personalized photo products is expected to further boost the growth of the global mobile photo printer market.

Over the last few years, the penetration rate of smartphones has increased at a significant rate globally. With the growing penetration of smartphones, smartphone manufacturers are increasingly innovating to provide advanced features to consumers. As a result, modern smartphones are equipped with high screen resolutions and enhanced optics, which allows users to capture high-definition images. This is increasing the demand for mobile photo printers which can be used to print images from a smartphone.

The increase in the number of occasions to exchange products and the growing popularity of the gifting culture has led to an increased demand for customized photos. Customization of gifts through personalization, configuration, or on-demand printing adds value to general gifts and makes them unique. Thus, consumers are increasingly using mobile photo printers to print photos instantly from smartphones and use them to create customized photo gifts. Thus, the growing demand for personalized photo products will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

Canon Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

HP Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Polaroid Corp.

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

The mobile photo printer market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Offline

Online

Key Regions for the Mobile Photo Printer Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

