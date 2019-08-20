Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Emerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2019–2023 | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 08:33am EDT

The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is poised to grow by USD 24.7 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005418/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global pharmaceutical packaging market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global pharmaceutical packaging market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis Report by packaging (primary and secondary), products (plastic bottles, caps and closures, blister packs, pre-fillable syringes, parenteral containers, pre-fillable inhalers, pouches, medication tubes, and other products), and materials (rigid plastic, flexible plastic, glass, and other materials) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 - 2023" at: Request a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by the increasing number of drugs approved by the FDA. Also, the rise in global pharmaceutical sales is anticipated to boost the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market.

The demand for pharmaceutical packaging is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the increasing number of drugs approved by the FDA. Vendors in the pharmaceutical packaging market are flexible in accommodating new product packaging and can easily convert their existing packaging setup for new products. Thus, the increase in drug approvals will fuel the overall pharmaceutical packaging market during the forecast period.

The sale of pharmaceuticals that include prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs has increased significantly over the years. This is mainly due to the growing numbers of the geriatric population and new product launches by pharmaceutical manufacturers. Moreover, factors such as increasing health awareness and growing medicinal knowledge of people through the Internet are increasing the sale of over-the-counter drugs. Thus, the growth in pharmaceutical sales will drive the demand for pharmaceutical packaging during the forecast period.

For More Information: Speak to an Analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

  • Amcor
  • Gerresheimer
  • O-I
  • West Pharmaceutical Services
  • WestRock Company

Market Segmentation by Materials:

The pharmaceutical packaging market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

  • Rigid plastic
  • Flexible plastic
  • Glass
  • Other materials

Key Regions for the pharmaceutical packaging Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

     

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

     

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Metal & Glass Containers are:

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market – Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by product (pouches, bags, films and wraps, and others), end-users (food and beverages, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Packaging Market – Global Packaging Market by type (board packaging, rigid plastic packaging, flexible packaging, metal packaging, and glass packaging), end-users (food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:53aNew Allianz Claims Report Identifies 7 Trends Making Engineering and Construction Projects Bigger and Costlier
BU
08:52aRYANAIR : Don't help Ryanair during Portugal strike, Belgian unions tell members
RE
08:52aXTRACT RESOURCES : Tailings sampling at Kalengwa
PU
08:52aRADCOM : How SOC and CEM enhance the customer journey
PU
08:52aHASBRO : Summary ToggleHasbro to Phase Out Plastic from New Toy and Game Packaging
PU
08:52aAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Employees Cycle for a Cure During Pelotonia
PU
08:52aRANDON IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPACOES : Press release - july 2019
PU
08:51aGIGAMON : Ranked Market Leader for Sixth Consecutive Year
BU
08:51aMy Size, Inc. Selects 5W Public Relations as U.S. Agency of Record
PR
08:50aCHOLINE : A New Prenatal Supplement to Improve a Child's Mental Health - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
3Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal
4BAKKAFROST : Bakkafrost second quarter core profit drops 17%, but beats forecast
5BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG : Basilea reports significantly increased cash-generating revenue, flat operating exp..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group