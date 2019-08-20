Emerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2019–2023 | Technavio

The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is poised to grow by USD 24.7 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005418/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global pharmaceutical packaging market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis Report by packaging (primary and secondary), products (plastic bottles, caps and closures, blister packs, pre-fillable syringes, parenteral containers, pre-fillable inhalers, pouches, medication tubes, and other products), and materials (rigid plastic, flexible plastic, glass, and other materials) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 - 2023" at: Request a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by the increasing number of drugs approved by the FDA. Also, the rise in global pharmaceutical sales is anticipated to boost the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market.

The demand for pharmaceutical packaging is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the increasing number of drugs approved by the FDA. Vendors in the pharmaceutical packaging market are flexible in accommodating new product packaging and can easily convert their existing packaging setup for new products. Thus, the increase in drug approvals will fuel the overall pharmaceutical packaging market during the forecast period.

The sale of pharmaceuticals that include prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs has increased significantly over the years. This is mainly due to the growing numbers of the geriatric population and new product launches by pharmaceutical manufacturers. Moreover, factors such as increasing health awareness and growing medicinal knowledge of people through the Internet are increasing the sale of over-the-counter drugs. Thus, the growth in pharmaceutical sales will drive the demand for pharmaceutical packaging during the forecast period.

For More Information: Speak to an Analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

Amcor

Gerresheimer

O-I

West Pharmaceutical Services

WestRock Company

Market Segmentation by Materials:

The pharmaceutical packaging market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Rigid plastic

Flexible plastic

Glass

Other materials

Key Regions for the pharmaceutical packaging Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Metal & Glass Containers are:

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market – Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by product (pouches, bags, films and wraps, and others), end-users (food and beverages, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Packaging Market – Global Packaging Market by type (board packaging, rigid plastic packaging, flexible packaging, metal packaging, and glass packaging), end-users (food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005418/en/