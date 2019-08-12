Emerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Sex Toys Market 2019–2023 | Technavio

The global sex toys market size is poised to grow by USD 9.92 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing popularity of sex toys. Also, the rapid growth of e-commerce platforms is anticipated to boost the growth of the sex toys market further.

The popularity of sex toys is increasing significantly across the world. Couples are increasingly using sex toys, such as luxury love devices, romantic toys, kinky play toys, and vibrators to enhance their sexual lives. Moreover, the increasing popularity of concepts such as BDSM has also encouraged several companies to develop products catering to this segment. Thus, the growing popularity of sex toys will fuel the growth of the sex toys market during the forecast period.

The booming e-commerce landscape is playing a major role in the growth of the global sex toys market. This is because e-commerce helps vendors to provide information about a variety of products to a widespread population. E-commerce platforms also allow vendors to increase customer engagement, and it also provides insights into customer buying behavior. Thus, the rapid growth of e-commerce platforms is also expected to boost the sex toys market growth during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Doc Johnson Enterprises

LELO

LUVU BRANDS

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Market Segmentation by product:

The sex toys market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Adult vibrators

Dildos

Erection rings

Others

Key Regions for the sex toys Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

