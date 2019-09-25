Emerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Spray Gun Market 2019 – 2023 | Technavio

The global spray gun market size is poised to grow by USD 364.98 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global spray gun market 2019-2023.

The market is driven by the rapid growth of automotive, healthcare, and furnishing industries. Also, the growing paints and coatings market is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The rapid growth of various end-user industries is a key factor that will drive the growth of the global spray gun market. The major end-users of spray guns include the automotive, pharmaceutical, and furniture industries. The growing application scope of coatings in the automotive, pharmaceuticals, and furniture industries will propel the growth of the market. The efficiency of spray guns has a key role in determining the quality of painting and spraying work, which is creating the need for advanced spray guns. For instance, in the automotive sector, spray guns are used for painting and coating vehicles with adhesive and paints. Thus, such applications in the various end-user industries are expected to boost market growth largely during the forecast period.

Furthermore, growth of economies worldwide is also driving the global paints and coatings market as consumers spend more on luxury goods such as vehicles and furniture. In addition, a surge in the demand for specialty coatings, such as anti-bacterial, odor-free, nano-coatings, and eco-friendly coatings is expected to augment the growth of the global spray guns market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

3M Co.

Anest Iwata Corp.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

EXEL Industries

Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd.

Graco Inc.

J. Wagner GmbH

Nordson Corp.

SATA GmbH & Co. KG

Zhejiang Auarita Pneumatic Tools LLC

Market Segmentation by Category and Types:

The Spray Gun Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Manual

Automatic

Key Regions for the Spray Gun Market:

Featuring a breakdown of market shares by region until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

