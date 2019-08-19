Log in
Emerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Truffles Market 2019 – 2023 | Technavio

08/19/2019 | 08:06am EDT

The global truffles market size is poised to reach USD 375.3 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005296/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global truffles market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global truffles market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 117-page research report with TOC on "Truffles Market Analysis Report by product (black truffles, white truffles, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 - 2023" at:

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-truffles-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growth in commercial truffle farming. Also, the health benefits of truffle is anticipated to boost the growth of the truffles market during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Pages

Truffles are popular in the culinary world and are some of the premium ingredients preferred by chefs and food lovers. Along with the nutritional value, they have a strong flavor and pungent aroma. Also, truffles are a good source of antioxidants, which reduces the risk of chronic conditions such as heart diseases, cancer, and diabetes. Truffles also exhibit antimicrobial properties that can help restrict the growth of pathogenic bacteria.

Furthermore, commercial farming has helped in reducing the supply and demand gap for them by increasing truffle production. The commercial farms offer a higher yield of truffles than traditional cultivation. The increasing research and development of cultivation techniques will further boost the yield of commercial farms. This growth in commercial truffle farming will be one of the major factors influencing the growth of the global truffle market during the forecast period.

For More Information: Speak to an Analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

  • Gazzarrini Tartufi
  • La Maison Plantin
  • La Truffe du Ventoux
  • SABATINO TRUFFLES
  • The Truffle & Wine Co
  • URBANI TARTUFI S.r.l.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Truffles Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segment:

  • Black truffles
  • White truffles
  • Others

Key Regions for the Truffles Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Market are:

Food Flavors Market – Global Food Flavors Market by product (natural flavors and artificial flavors) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Baby Powder Market – Global Baby Powder Market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
