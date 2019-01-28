Emerging from Harvard Law/MIT, Evisort AI Tech Company Posted Tremendous Growth in 2018, Announces Upcoming New Product Launch

LEGALTECH NEW YORK – Contracts AI company Evisort reported today on its exponential growth in 2018, and announced an upcoming automated contract review product due for release in Q2, 2019. Evisort’s management team will be attending Legaltech New York this week to connect with customers, prospects and the media.

2018 was a year of firsts for Evisort. Its founders, Jerry Ting (CEO) and Jake Sussman (COO) from Harvard Law and Amine Anoun (CTO) from MIT, graduated and then expanded Evisort’s operations from the Harvard Innovation Labs to offices in Boston and Silicon Valley. Evisort received investments from two venture capital firms, including Village Global which has Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates as limited partners, and Ting, Sussman and Anoun were named to the 2019 Forbes 30 under 30.

In the last 6 months of 2018 alone, Evisort headcount quadrupled to meet customer demand. Initially marketing the company’s AI-driven contract management system for contracts, the company landed its first customers in mid-2018 and since expanded to work with Fortune 500 corporations, Am Law 100 law firms, hot startups, and even professional sports teams. In December 2018, Evisort launched another product, Document Analyzer, which can track dozens of fields from contracts automatically for legal departments without any training or setup required by users.

Next up for Evisort will be a new contract review product, currently in development and planned for release in early Quarter 2, 2019. This new platform will allow clients to code their internal contracting guidelines into Evisort and automate contract review. Informed by the client’s encoded requirements, Evisort searches through contracts to red-flag and report on any provisions that fall outside of established standards. Already, the platform has received a positive response from Evisort’s clients, with beta customers subscribed for the initial launch and a waitlist building for the new product.

Jerry Ting, CEO and co-founder of Evisort, remarked: “The AI-enabled contract review and data extraction space is one of the most active, fast-growing, and exciting segments of today’s legal technology industry. Evisort has had a remarkable evolution since our founding at the Harvard Innovation Labs. Our company has grown exponentially, in large part thanks to our customers who are invaluable collaborators. Our clients are now working side-by-side with us as we design a contract review product to be uniquely useful and customizable for our present and future clients’ specific needs.”

For more information about Evisort or to schedule an online demonstration, visit www.evisort.com or email info@evisort.com.

About Evisort

Evisort (www.evisort.com) is a startup founded in 2016 by Harvard Law and MIT researchers to develop artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to help companies mine contracts for data. Evisort’s AI understands meaning and context in legal language, virtually eliminating the need to read contracts and other documents.

Evisort allows corporate in-house attorneys, supply chain and financial professionals, and business units to manage their contracts efficiently without manual data-entry by using best-in-class artificial intelligence technology.

Backed by leading venture capitalists including Amity Ventures and Village Global, Evisort has offices in Boston and Silicon Valley.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005143/en/