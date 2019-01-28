Emerging from Harvard Law/MIT, Evisort AI Tech Company Posted Tremendous Growth in 2018, Announces Upcoming New Product Launch

LEGALTECH NEW YORK – Contracts AI company Evisort
reported today on its exponential growth in 2018, and announced an
upcoming automated contract review product due for release in Q2, 2019.
Evisort’s management team will be attending Legaltech
New York this week to connect with customers, prospects and the
media.
2018 was a year of firsts for Evisort. Its founders, Jerry Ting (CEO)
and Jake Sussman (COO) from Harvard Law and Amine Anoun (CTO) from MIT,
graduated and then expanded Evisort’s operations from the Harvard
Innovation Labs to offices in Boston and Silicon Valley. Evisort
received investments from two venture capital firms, including Village
Global which has Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates as limited
partners, and Ting, Sussman and Anoun were named to the 2019 Forbes
30 under 30.
In the last 6 months of 2018 alone, Evisort headcount quadrupled to meet
customer demand. Initially marketing the company’s AI-driven contract
management system for contracts, the company landed its first customers
in mid-2018 and since expanded to work with Fortune 500 corporations, Am
Law 100 law firms, hot startups, and even professional sports teams. In
December 2018, Evisort launched another product, Document Analyzer,
which can track dozens of fields from contracts automatically for legal
departments without any training or setup required by users.
Next up for Evisort will be a new contract review product, currently in
development and planned for release in early Quarter 2, 2019. This new
platform will allow clients to code their internal contracting
guidelines into Evisort and automate contract review. Informed by the
client’s encoded requirements, Evisort searches through contracts to
red-flag and report on any provisions that fall outside of established
standards. Already, the platform has received a positive response from
Evisort’s clients, with beta customers subscribed for the initial launch
and a waitlist building for the new product.
Jerry
Ting, CEO and co-founder of Evisort, remarked: “The AI-enabled
contract review and data extraction space is one of the most active,
fast-growing, and exciting segments of today’s legal technology
industry. Evisort has had a remarkable evolution since our founding at
the Harvard Innovation Labs. Our company has grown exponentially, in
large part thanks to our customers who are invaluable collaborators. Our
clients are now working side-by-side with us as we design a contract
review product to be uniquely useful and customizable for our present
and future clients’ specific needs.”
For more information about Evisort or to schedule an online
demonstration, visit www.evisort.com
or email info@evisort.com.
About Evisort
Evisort (www.evisort.com)
is a startup founded in 2016 by Harvard Law and MIT researchers to
develop artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to help companies mine
contracts for data. Evisort’s AI understands meaning and context in
legal language, virtually eliminating the need to read contracts and
other documents.
Evisort allows corporate in-house attorneys, supply chain and financial
professionals, and business units to manage their contracts efficiently
without manual data-entry by using best-in-class artificial intelligence
technology.
Backed by leading venture capitalists including Amity Ventures and
Village Global, Evisort has offices in Boston and Silicon Valley.
