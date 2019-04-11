Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Emerging market nations seek collective solution to trade tensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 07:42pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top finance officials from emerging market economies on Thursday called for a collective global response to resolve ongoing trade tensions within a rules-based trading system.

In a communique from finance ministers of the so-called Group of 24, a bloc of emerging and developing market nations, officials said: "International trade has delivered enormous benefits globally and has been an important engine of growth among G24 countries."

The group, which issued the communique during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, said it stood ready to cooperate in the effort to build "a modern, open, rules-based, non-discriminatory and equitable multilateral trading system."

Trade disputes, particularly the one between the United States and China, have been blamed as a key driver behind the recent downshift in global growth.

A looming auto tariff war would hit the global economy harder than the U.S.-China spat, according to the IMF's chief economist Gita Gopinath.

The G24 called on a global strengthening of support for developing countries' struggle to deal with debt and the challenge that it poses to economic growth.

At the same time, it resurfaced a previously sought idea of using the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a basket of the dollar, euro, yen, pound, and yuan - and the de-facto currency of the IMF - as a more active reserve currency.

The group called for stronger international cooperation to "recover and return stolen assets and repatriate and prosecute fugitive offenders" and also for increased transparency and a tougher stance against corruption.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Rodrigo Campos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:13pMINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA : Province funding restoration of historic Nanaimo coal mine structure
PU
08:12pAustralia economy to slow on wilting home prices, spending - Reuters poll
RE
08:03pCISC CANADIAN INSTITUTE OF STEEL CONSTRUCTION : Submission Period for the 2019 CISC Quebec Awards for Excellence in Steel Construction is Now Open
PU
07:50pAuto tariff war would hurt more than U.S.-China fight -IMF chief economist
RE
07:48pIMF chief says Brexit delay averts 'terrible outcome'
RE
07:48pUNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT : UN Global Compact calls for “strategic pivot” towards transformational partnerships with scalable impact
PU
07:42pEmerging market nations seek collective solution to trade tensions
RE
07:38pENVIRONMENTAL DEFENCE CANADA : Statement from Programs Director, Keith Brooks, on Ontario's 2019 Budget
PU
07:23pATLANTIC COUNCIL : Announces 2019 Distinguished Leadership Awards
PU
07:16pSpaceX's Falcon Heavy conducts first commercial flight
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO says 737 MAX software update working as designed
4DOLLARAMA INC : DOLLARAMA : Sale of shares by Dollarama insider
5San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening at Bonterra in Hanford, Cal..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About