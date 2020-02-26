Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Emerson Firm, PLLC Announces Ongoing Investigation For the Data Breach Of MGM Resorts International Customer Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 10:01pm EST

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC announces that it is continuing its investigation over a data breach at MGM Resorts International (“MGM”) last year on behalf of more than 10 million or more MGM customers whose personal information was compromised in the data breach revealed by MGM  in late 2019.  

MGM revealed that in the Summer of 2019 an unauthorized individual accessed MGM’s computer network system, downloaded customer data and then posted part of the data on a closed internet forum.  The information exposed in the Data Breach included, among other things:  customer names, addresses, driver’s license numbers, passport numbers, military identification numbers, phone numbers, email addresses, and dates of birth.  This data was made publicly available.  In fact, on February 19, 2020, internet technology publication ZDNet revealed that the personally identifiable information of more than 10.6 million MGM hotel guests had been posted on a popular internet hacking forum, available for misuse by a host of bad actors. On information and belief, the Data Breach was a direct result of MGM’s failure to implement adequate and reasonable cyber-security procedures and protocols necessary to protect customers’ personally identifiable information (“PII”).

MGM Resorts International is a global hospitality and entertainment company operating destination resorts throughout the world. Millions of people stay in MGM Resort properties every year, and in so doing provide MGM with a host of their PII.

Houston-based firm Emerson Firm, PLLC with offices there and in Little Rock, Arkansas, represents consumers throughout the nation.  Emerson Firm, PLLC and its predecessor firms have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for more than thirty-eight years and have recovered more than a billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States.

If you are a person whose PII was compromised as a result of the Data Breach announced by MGM on or about September 5, 2019 then please contact us immediately to protect your rights.  It makes no difference what state you reside in.   

IMPORTANT: Send your inquiry with your complete contact information including phone number and email address to plaintiffs’ counsel, Emerson Firm, PLLC via e-mail to Tanya Autry (tautry@emersonfirm.com) or John G. Emerson (jemerson@emersonfirm.com) and we will promptly get back to you to discuss your situation.  


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:21pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Results for the Twelve Months Ended 31 December 2019 - Part 1
PU
11:21pThird Evacuation Flight from Wuhan, China
PU
11:21pSCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT - CORPORATE DEBT RESTRUCTURING : :outcome of applications for extension of moratoria
PU
11:16pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Press Release - Everbright Water Announces 2019 Annual Results
PU
11:16pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Q & M Donates 50,000 Surgical Masks to Healthcare Workers
PU
11:16pSABRE RESOURCES : Half Year Accounts
PU
11:16pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice Under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act
PU
11:16p NTT DATA Creates and Makes Public a Digital Archive of the Historical Cultural Heritage of the ASEAN Region
BU
11:14pIndia Tribunal Approves Merger Of Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline Units
DJ
11:11pGALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
2CGN POWER CO., LTD. : CGN POWER : 2019 Net Profit Boosted by Higher Power Generation
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Coronavirus clouds Apple's timeline for new iPhones
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft Expects Personal Computing to Miss Target -- Update
5HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Marriott, Booking Holdings warn of virus hit as JetBlue waives cancellation fees

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group