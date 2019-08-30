Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Emerson Firm PLLC Announces Ongoing Investigation Involving 2011-2016 GMC and Chevrolet Diesel Trucks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 11:00pm EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC announces a continuing investigation of the General Motors (“GM”) diesel truck matter.  This investigation relates to consumers who purchased 2011-2016 GMC and Chevrolet diesel trucks equipped with the 6.6L Duramax engine and Bosch CP4 fuel pump.   

If you purchased or leased a 2011-2016 GMC or Chevy truck with the 6.6L Duramax engine and had a Bosch CP4 pump failure then you may have claims that can be pursued. It is believed that the CP4 fuel injection pump is incompatible with American diesel fuel and that GM knew that it was incompatible with American diesel fuel. 

General Motors LLC is one of the largest truck and automobile manufacturers in the United States and has its principal place of business in Detroit, Michigan. The vehicles in question are the following GM manufactured diesel fueled U.S. vehicles:

2011–2016 2500HD Silverado 6.6L V8 Duramax Diesel Trucks with LML engines; 2011–2016 3500HD Silverado 6.6L V8 Duramax Diesel Trucks with LML engines; 2011–2016 2500HD Sierra 6.6L V8 Duramax Diesel Trucks with LML engines; 2011–2016 3500HD Sierra 6.6L V8 Duramax Diesel Trucks with LML engines; 2010–2011 Chevrolet Express van with Duramax LGH engines; 2010–2011 GMC Savana van with Duramax LGH engines; 2010–2011 GMC Sierra trucks with RPO ZW9 with Duramax LGH engines; 2011–2012 Chevrolet 2500HD Silverado 6.6L V8 Duramax Diesel Trucks with LGH engines; 2011–2012 Chevrolet 3500HD Silverado 6.6L V8 Duramax Diesel Trucks with LGH engines; 2011–2012 Chevrolet 2500HD Sierra 6.6L V8 Duramax Diesel Trucks with LGH engines; and 2011–2012 Chevrolet 3500HD Sierra 6.6L V8 Duramax Diesel Trucks with LGH engines.

Emerson Firm, PLLC with offices in Houston, TX and Little Rock, AR, is a law firm specializing in results, integrity, and personal service. Emerson Firm, PLLC represents consumers throughout the nation and has significant class action experience with proven results. Emerson Firm, PLLC lawyers have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for almost forty years and have recovered over a billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States.    

IMPORTANT:  If you purchased or leased one of the trucks identified above then please contact us immediately to protect your rights.  It makes no difference what state you reside in. Send your inquiry to plaintiffs’ counsel, Emerson Firm, PLLC via e-mail to Tanya Autry (tautry@emersonfirm.com) or John G. Emerson (jemerson@emersonfirm.com) and we will get back to you to discuss your situation.  


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/30Wonderfilm CEO Kirk Shaw Releases Thank You Letter to John Travolta as FANATIC Movie Launches This Weekend
GL
08/30China's Bank of Jinzhou Posts Net Loss After Delay in Filing
DJ
08/30Emerson Firm, PLLC Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Capital One, Amazon, and GitHub for the Data Breach of Capital One Customer Information
GL
08/30Emerson Firm PLLC Announces Ongoing Investigation Involving 2011-2016 GMC and Chevrolet Diesel Trucks
GL
08/30DELTA AIR LINES : adds 7,963 seats ahead of Dorian's U.S. mainland landfall (Article)
PU
08/30CAPITAL ONE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Capital One Financial Corporation - COF
PR
08/30CLAIMSFILER REMINDS EGBN, KPTI, LB, NGHC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
08/30CLAIMSFILER REMINDS EVH, TWOU, TXT, VAL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
08/30CLAIMSFILER REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
08/30MICRO FOCUS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Micro Focus International plc for Possible Securities Fraud - MFGP
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Verb Technology Co..
2NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST : Announces Results of Special Meeting of Unitholders
3ION GEOPHYSICAL CORP : ION GEOPHYSICAL : District Court sides with ION, orders new trial as to lost profits in..
4CARNIVAL CORP : HURRICANE DORIAN UPDATE &NDASH; AUGUST 30, 2019 | 6:00 PM (ET)
5CVR MEDICAL : Provides Letter to Shareholders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group