Emerson Firm PLLC Announces Ongoing Investigation Involving 2011-2016 GMC and Chevrolet Diesel Trucks

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC announces a continuing investigation of the General Motors (“GM”) diesel truck matter. This investigation relates to consumers who purchased 2011-2016 GMC and Chevrolet diesel trucks equipped with the 6.6L Duramax engine and Bosch CP4 fuel pump.



If you purchased or leased a 2011-2016 GMC or Chevy truck with the 6.6L Duramax engine and had a Bosch CP4 pump failure then you may have claims that can be pursued. It is believed that the CP4 fuel injection pump is incompatible with American diesel fuel and that GM knew that it was incompatible with American diesel fuel.

General Motors LLC is one of the largest truck and automobile manufacturers in the United States and has its principal place of business in Detroit, Michigan. The vehicles in question are the following GM manufactured diesel fueled U.S. vehicles:

2011–2016 2500HD Silverado 6.6L V8 Duramax Diesel Trucks with LML engines; 2011–2016 3500HD Silverado 6.6L V8 Duramax Diesel Trucks with LML engines; 2011–2016 2500HD Sierra 6.6L V8 Duramax Diesel Trucks with LML engines; 2011–2016 3500HD Sierra 6.6L V8 Duramax Diesel Trucks with LML engines; 2010–2011 Chevrolet Express van with Duramax LGH engines; 2010–2011 GMC Savana van with Duramax LGH engines; 2010–2011 GMC Sierra trucks with RPO ZW9 with Duramax LGH engines; 2011–2012 Chevrolet 2500HD Silverado 6.6L V8 Duramax Diesel Trucks with LGH engines; 2011–2012 Chevrolet 3500HD Silverado 6.6L V8 Duramax Diesel Trucks with LGH engines; 2011–2012 Chevrolet 2500HD Sierra 6.6L V8 Duramax Diesel Trucks with LGH engines; and 2011–2012 Chevrolet 3500HD Sierra 6.6L V8 Duramax Diesel Trucks with LGH engines.

Emerson Firm, PLLC with offices in Houston, TX and Little Rock, AR, is a law firm specializing in results, integrity, and personal service. Emerson Firm, PLLC represents consumers throughout the nation and has significant class action experience with proven results. Emerson Firm, PLLC lawyers have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for almost forty years and have recovered over a billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States.