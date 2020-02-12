Log in
Emerson Firm PLLC Announces Ongoing Investigation Involving Toyota 4Runner, Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, Tundra, & Lexus Vehicles

02/12/2020 | 09:01pm EST

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC announces a continuing investigation of a hugely significant issue involving the fuel pump defect of certain Toyota vehicles.  This matter relates to consumers who purchased or leased one of the following vehicles: 2018-2019 Toyota 4Runner, 2019 Toyota Avalon, 2018-2019 Toyota Camry, 2019 Toyota Corolla, 2018-2019 Toyota Highlander, 2018-2019 Toyota Land Cruiser, 2018-2019 Toyota Sequoia, 2018-2019 Toyota Sienna, 2018-2019 Toyota Tacoma, 2018-2019 Toyota Tundra, 2019 Lexus ES, 2018-2019 Lexus GS, 2018-2019 Lexus GX, 2018-2019 Lexus IS, 2018-2019 Lexus LC, 2018-2019 Lexus LS, 2018-2019 Lexus LX, 2019 Lexus NX, 2018-2019 Lexus RC, 2018-2019 Lexus RX (“Recalled Vehicles”).

If you purchased or leased one of the recalled Toyota cars or trucks described above then you may have claims that can be pursued. In a January 13, 2020 safety recall report to NHTSA, Toyota identified a dangerous defect in the low-pressure fuel pump which can fail and cause the Recalled Vehicles to unexpectedly stall and cause engine shut down:

“These fuel pumps contain an impeller that could deform due to excessive fuel absorption. . . . [i]f impeller deformation occurs, the impeller may interfere with the fuel pump body, and this could result in illumination of check engine and master warning indicators, rough engine running, engine no start and/or vehicle stall . . . .”

Approximately 695,541 Recalled Vehicles are covered by the Recall, but the same dangerous condition is present in all 2018-2019 Toyota manufactured vehicles equipped with low-pressure fuel pumps with part number prefix 23220- or 23221.2-. Toyota concluded that the fuel pump defect in these vehicles presents an immediate risk of physical injury when used in their intended manner and for their ordinary purpose.

Toyota Motor Corporation (“TMC”) is one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world and is headquartered and has its principal place of business in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. It is the parent company of Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. which is headquartered in Plano, Texas.  Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (“TMNA”) is incorporated in California, with its headquarters in Plano, Texas.  TMNA is a holding company of sales, manufacturing, engineering, and research and development subsidiaries of TMC located in the United States.

Emerson Firm, PLLC with offices in Houston, TX and Little Rock, AR, is a law firm specializing in results, integrity, and personal service. Emerson Firm represents consumers throughout the nation and has significant class action experience with proven results. Emerson Firm lawyers have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for almost forty years and have recovered over a billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States.

IMPORTANT:  If you purchased or leased one of the cars identified above then please contact us immediately to protect your rights.  It makes no difference what state you reside in. Send your inquiry with your complete contact information including phone number and email address to plaintiffs’ counsel, Emerson Firm, PLLC via e-mail to Tanya Autry (tautry@emersonfirm.com) or John G. Emerson (jemerson@emersonfirm.com) and we will get back to you to discuss your situation.

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
