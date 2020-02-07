Emerson Firm PLLC Announces Ongoing Investigation Involving Toyota Prius, Prius PHV, Prius V, Camry Hybrid, and Avalon Hybrid Cars

HOUSTON, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC announces a continuing investigation of a hugely significant issue involving the brake booster pump assembly of certain Toyota cars. This matter relates to consumers who purchased or leased one of the following vehicles: 2010-2015 Prius and Prius PHV, 2012-2015 Prius V, 2012-2014 Camry Hybrid, or 2013-2015 Avalon Hybrid.



If you purchased or leased one of the Toyota cars described above then you may have claims that can be pursued. It is believed that Toyota defectively designed and/or manufactured defective brake booster pump assemblies for these vehicles.

Toyota Motor Corporation is one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world and is headquartered and has its principal place of business in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. It is the parent company of Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. which is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Emerson Firm, PLLC with offices in Houston, TX and Little Rock, AR, is a law firm specializing in results, integrity, and personal service. Emerson Firm represents consumers throughout the nation and has significant class action experience with proven results. Emerson Firm lawyers have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for almost forty years and have recovered over a billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States.