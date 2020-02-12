Log in
Emerson Firm, PLLC Announces Ongoing Investigation Involving Toyota RAV4 Hybrids

02/12/2020 | 10:01pm EST

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC announces a continuing investigation of a hugely significant issue involving the fuel system of certain Toyota vehicles.  This matter relates to consumers who purchased or leased 2019 and 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrids.    

If you purchased or leased a 2019 or 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid then you may have claims that can be pursued.  It is believed that the fuel system in these vehicles is defective such that the fuel tank cannot be filled to its advertised capacity, compromising the promised range of the vehicles, increasing emissions, and increasing the risk of overflow during fueling.  Many consumers have been unable to fill up the vehicle’s tank to its advertised capacity of 14.5 gallons often being stopped at 8 gallons which limits the vehicle’s range well below the advertised range.  Over 100 complaints have been made to NHTSA regarding this defect.

Toyota Motor Corporation (“TMC”) is one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world and is headquartered and has its principal place of business in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. It is the parent company of Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. which is headquartered in Plano, Texas.  Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (“TMNA”) is incorporated in California, with its headquarters in Plano, Texas.  TMNA is a holding company of sales, manufacturing, engineering, and research and development subsidiaries of TMC located in the United States

Emerson Firm, PLLC with offices in Houston, TX and Little Rock, AR, is a law firm specializing in results, integrity, and personal service. Emerson Firm represents consumers throughout the nation and has significant class action experience with proven results. Emerson Firm lawyers have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for almost forty years and have recovered over a billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States.    

IMPORTANT:  If you purchased or leased one of the vehicles identified above then please contact us immediately to protect your rights.  It makes no difference what state you reside in. Send your inquiry with your complete contact information including phone number and email address to plaintiffs’ counsel, Emerson Firm, PLLC via e-mail to Tanya Autry (tautry@emersonfirm.com) or John G. Emerson (jemerson@emersonfirm.com) and we will get back to you to discuss your situation.  


© GlobeNewswire 2020
