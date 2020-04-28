Emerson Firm, PLLC Announces Ongoing Investigation of Alleged Price Gouging by AMAZON.COM, INC.

HOUSTON, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC announces that it is continuing its investigation into alleged price gouging by Amazon.com, Inc. (“AMZN”) during the COVID-19 Pandemic.



California law and the laws of certain other states prohibit profiteering from a public health crisis. We seek to hold Amazon accountable for its allegedly unlawful price increases during the COVID-19 pandemic. By way of example, after COVID-19 was declared a public health emergency by California officials, certain Amazon prices increased as follows: Face Masks: Increases exceeding 500 percent, from less than $20 to $120; Pain Reliever: Increases of 233 percent, from $18.75 to $62.40; Cold Remedies: Increases up to 674 percent, from $4.65 to $35.99; Black Beans: Increases up to 672 percent, from $3.17 to $24.50; Flour: Increases up to 400 percent, from $22.00 to $110.00; Disinfectants: Increase of 100 percent, from $14.99 to $29.99. It is believed that all of these and many more Amazon price increases are flagrantly unlawful under California law, which makes presumptively illegal any price increase exceeding 10 percent during a state or local emergency.

Amazon engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Houston, Texas law firm Emerson Firm, PLLC represents many consumers in California and throughout the nation. Emerson Firm, PLLC and its predecessor firms have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for more than thirty-eight years and have recovered more than a billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States.

If you are a person who purchased items in California on Amazon.com (either directly from Amazon or one of their 3rd party sellers) on or after February 4, 2020 at a price 10 percent greater than the price charged on Amazon.com for the same item (a) on February 2, 2020, or (b) immediately prior to any declaration of a State of Emergency relating to the COVID-19 crisis, then please contact us immediately to protect your rights. If you are not sure about the list prices before February 2, 2020 or prior to the State of Emergency but do know the price you paid and are suspicious about that price then please contact us. If you are in a state other than California and are suspicious about the prices you paid for items purchased on Amazon then please contact us and we will look into whether your rights have been violated under your state’s laws.