Emerson Firm, PLLC Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Capital One, Amazon, and GitHub for the Data Breach of Capital One Customer Information

08/30/2019 | 11:00pm EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court, Western District of Washington at Seattle, Amjed Ali Ababseh v. Capital One Financial Corporation, Capital One, N.A., Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., Amazon.com, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., and GitHub, Inc., Civil Action No. 2:19-cv-1397, on behalf of 100 million or more Capital One customers in the US whose personal and financial information was compromised in the data breach announced by Capital One on July 29, 2019. This is one of the largest-ever data breaches of financial services firm. 

Capital One explained that a hacker stole the personal and financial information that Capital One had collected and stored. The hacker posted this information on GitHub.com.  This data was made publicly available.  The hacker was a former Amazon employee and the lawsuit alleges that the failure of the Amazon defendants to take adequate and reasonable measures to protect their data systems from hacklers, among other allegations, resulted in substantial harm and injuries to consumers across the US.

Capital One is a bank holding company that specializes in credit cards and offering credit, including car loans and bank accounts.  Capital One solicits potential customers to provide them with sensitive personal and financial information through applications for credit cards and other financial products.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Capital One customers whose personal and financial information was compromised.  Plaintiff is represented by the Houston-based firm of Emerson Firm, PLLC with offices in Houston, Texas and Little Rock, Arkansas, and represents consumers throughout the nation.  Emerson Firm, PLLC and its predecessor firms have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for more than thirty-eight years and have recovered more than a billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States. If you have a Capital One account or applied for a Capital One account since 2005 then your data may have been compromised in this breach.  Please contact us immediately to protect your rights.  It makes no difference what state you reside in. 

IMPORTANT: Please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Emerson Firm, PLLC via e-mail to Tanya Autry (tautry@emersonfirm.com) or John G. Emerson (jemerson@emersonfirm.com).  A copy of the complaint is available from the Court or from Emerson Firm, PLLC.  


© GlobeNewswire 2019
