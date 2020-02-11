Log in
Emgold and Rio Tinto Plc. Sign Earn-In With Option to Joint Venture on the New York Canyon Property in Nevada

02/11/2020 | 07:45pm EST
Emgold Sign Earn-In With Option to Joint Venture

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with David Watkinson, the President and CEO of Emgold Mining Corporation (CVE:EMR) (OTCMKTS:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM).

Emgold is a gold, silver, and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for asset acquisitions in a buyer's market, add value to the acquisitions through computerization and remodeling of historic exploration data, new exploration, and application of modern geophysics, and seek asset divestitures through sale, joint venture, option, royalty, and other business transactions to advance their projects and create value for their shareholders. In this interview will we discuss the company's recent news regarding EMGOLD and Rio Tinto's (LON:RIO) Kennecott Exploration signing an earn-in with option to Joint Venture Agreement for the New York Canyon Property in Nevada.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100267/emr



About Emgold Mining Corporation:

Emgold is a junior gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec, the #1 and #4 jurisdictions for mining investment according to the Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies, 2018. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders. Our Nevada properties, owned or under option, include Golden Arrow, New York Canyon, Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. Our Quebec properties, owned or under option, include Casa South and a 50% interest in the East-West Property (with option to increase ownership to 55%).

The Casa South Property is adjacent to Hecla Mining Corporation's (NYSE:HL) operating Casa Berardi Mine. Buckskin Rawhide East is an inlying property to Rawhide Mining LLC's operating Rawhide Mine. East-West is adjacent to and on strike with Wesdome Gold Mine Ltd.'s (TSE:WDO) Kiena Complex (past producing Kiena Mine) and Osikso Mining Corporation's (TSE:OSK) Marban Block (past producing Marban, Norlartic, and Kierrans Mines). Note that the location of Emgold's properties adjacent to producing or past producing mines does not guarantee exploration success at Emgold's properties. Emgold also has a strategic share investment in Troilus Gold Corporation (TSE:TLG) which is advancing the Troilus Gold Project in Quebec. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's website at www.emgold.com or view the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

Emgold Mining Corporation
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

Emgold Mining Corporation
789 West Pender Street
Suite 1015, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1H2
Corporate: 1-866-497-0284
Investor Relations: 1-866-978-3835 
www.emgold.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
