Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Emile Henry Unveils New Tart Dishes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 04:04pm EDT

New Castle, DE, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

Emile Henry Tart dishes transform bountiful summer harvests into simple, savory pastries. A slice of a savoy tart paired with a salad and a glass of wine makes all the summer gardening worth the hours of attention.  The new Emile Henry Tart dishes with ruffled edges and smooth glazes make baking tarts easier than baking cakes and prettier than baking pies.  Emile Henry crafts these beautiful rectangular Tart dishes using time-honored French construction techniques. Made of Burgundy clay, these ceramic dishes turn sweet or savory tart recipes into Auberge-style presentations at the table. The 2.5-qt Rectangular Tart dish retails for $50. The 1.7-qt Slim Tart dish retails for $35.

Produced one at a time, the slim and the rectangular tart dishes are formed and hand finished by skilled artisans. These tart dishes are for show, unlike most tart pans which are pedestrian and non-memorable manufactured to make tarts, not present them. Available in 7 earthy colors: Charcoal, Clay, Flour, Flint, Oak, Blue Flame and Burgundy, these dishes are intended to be carried from the oven to the table with celebration and style.

The Emile Henry HR (high resistance) ceramic enables home cooks to bake tarts evenly creating tender golden crusts. The long rectangular shape and high sides give a special dimension and aesthetic to tarts and quiches.

These Tart dishes, like all Emile Henry products, are made from all-natural materials. The dishes can be cut in with a sharp knife and are freezer to hot oven, microwave oven and dishwasher safe. Emile Henry backs its products with a 10-year warranty.

Specialists in culinary ceramics for more than 168 years, Emile Henry creates accessories stamped by its unique savoir-faire.  Inspired by its history and desires, the family-run company continues to use its passion for authentic, homemade cooking prepared with love and shared with pleasure. In the fifties, technological progress allowed the Company to modernize the products, offering ceramic, which was more and more resistant. In 1976, Maurice and his son Jacques created the first colorful dishes for use in the oven. Jacques continued to develop the sales abroad and created an in-house laboratory for Research and Development of ceramic adapted to the new cooking styles of the 21st Century. In 2012, Jean-Baptiste Henry took over the family company and passion, determined more than ever to develop and evolve, and proud to use the experience of Earth and Fire to perpetrate the values of tasty, homemade cooking. Emile Henry is located in the Burgundy town of Marcigny, France. To find out more about Emile Henry, call 302-326-4800 or visit Emile Henry USA at www.emilehenryusa.com.

Attachments

Susan Jardina
Emile Henry
9178250466
susan@jardinacommunications.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:28pBANCO INDUSVAL : Nova Sede
PU
04:28pJAMIESON WELLNESS : Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend and Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend
PU
04:28pINSEEGO : T-Mobile US Opens a 5G Device Testing Lab
PU
04:28pLIBERTY GLOBAL : Virgin Media Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements – June 30, 2019
PU
04:28pCREE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:28pDEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:28pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Sued for Misleading Investors
BU
04:28pNTAP LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc. - NTAP
PR
04:28pFIRST TRUST ADVISORS L.P. : Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds
BU
04:28pWalmart sues Tesla over fires at stores using its solar panels
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Pharma Shares Up 10% on Release of Epi..
3BAIDU : Baidu Warns on Advertising Business -- WSJ
4MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Elanco to become No.2 in animal health with $7.6 billion Bayer deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group