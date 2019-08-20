Emile Henry Unveils New Tart Dishes

New Castle, DE, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Emile Henry Tart dishes transform bountiful summer harvests into simple, savory pastries. A slice of a savoy tart paired with a salad and a glass of wine makes all the summer gardening worth the hours of attention. The new Emile Henry Tart dishes with ruffled edges and smooth glazes make baking tarts easier than baking cakes and prettier than baking pies. Emile Henry crafts these beautiful rectangular Tart dishes using time-honored French construction techniques. Made of Burgundy clay, these ceramic dishes turn sweet or savory tart recipes into Auberge-style presentations at the table. The 2.5-qt Rectangular Tart dish retails for $50. The 1.7-qt Slim Tart dish retails for $35.

Produced one at a time, the slim and the rectangular tart dishes are formed and hand finished by skilled artisans. These tart dishes are for show, unlike most tart pans which are pedestrian and non-memorable manufactured to make tarts, not present them. Available in 7 earthy colors: Charcoal, Clay, Flour, Flint, Oak, Blue Flame and Burgundy, these dishes are intended to be carried from the oven to the table with celebration and style.

The Emile Henry HR (high resistance) ceramic enables home cooks to bake tarts evenly creating tender golden crusts. The long rectangular shape and high sides give a special dimension and aesthetic to tarts and quiches.

These Tart dishes, like all Emile Henry products, are made from all-natural materials. The dishes can be cut in with a sharp knife and are freezer to hot oven, microwave oven and dishwasher safe. Emile Henry backs its products with a 10-year warranty.

Specialists in culinary ceramics for more than 168 years, Emile Henry creates accessories stamped by its unique savoir-faire. Inspired by its history and desires, the family-run company continues to use its passion for authentic, homemade cooking prepared with love and shared with pleasure. In the fifties, technological progress allowed the Company to modernize the products, offering ceramic, which was more and more resistant. In 1976, Maurice and his son Jacques created the first colorful dishes for use in the oven. Jacques continued to develop the sales abroad and created an in-house laboratory for Research and Development of ceramic adapted to the new cooking styles of the 21st Century. In 2012, Jean-Baptiste Henry took over the family company and passion, determined more than ever to develop and evolve, and proud to use the experience of Earth and Fire to perpetrate the values of tasty, homemade cooking. Emile Henry is located in the Burgundy town of Marcigny, France. To find out more about Emile Henry, call 302-326-4800 or visit Emile Henry USA at www.emilehenryusa.com.

Attachments

Susan Jardina Emile Henry 9178250466 susan@jardinacommunications.com