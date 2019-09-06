Eminence : ANNOUNCEMENT - NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

高山企業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 616)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special general meeting of Eminence Enterprise Limited will be held at Block A, 7th Floor, Hong Kong Spinners Building, Phase 6, 481-483 Castle Peak Road, Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 9 a.m. on Monday, 23 September 2019 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution, which will be proposed, with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT the agreement for sale and purchase (the "Agreement for Sale and Purchase"), a copy of which has been produced to the meeting and signed by the Chairman for the purpose of identification, dated 9 July 2019 entered into between the Company's subsidiary, Above Ace Limited, and Ng Kwai Tung in relation to the acquisition of shares in companies owning real estate at Nos. 1B, 1C, 1D, and 1E Davis Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong be and is hereby approved and ratified, and the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company and in its name to execute all such documents, instruments and agreements and do all such acts, matters and things as they may in their absolute discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purposes of or in connection with implementing, completing and giving effect to the Agreement for Sale and Purchase."

By Order of the Board

Eminence Enterprise Limited

Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 6 September 2019