Eminence : ANNOUNCEMENT - NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
09/06/2019 | 12:07am EDT
EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED
高山企業有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 616)
NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special general meeting of Eminence Enterprise Limited will be held at Block A, 7th Floor, Hong Kong Spinners Building, Phase 6, 481-483 Castle Peak Road, Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 9 a.m. on Monday, 23 September 2019 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution, which will be proposed, with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution of the Company:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
"THAT the agreement for sale and purchase (the "Agreement for Sale and Purchase"), a copy of which has been produced to the meeting and signed by the Chairman for the purpose of identification, dated 9 July 2019 entered into between the Company's subsidiary, Above Ace Limited, and Ng Kwai Tung in relation to the acquisition of shares in companies owning real estate at Nos. 1B, 1C, 1D, and 1E Davis Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong be and is hereby approved and ratified, and the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company and in its name to execute all such documents, instruments and agreements and do all such acts, matters and things as they may in their absolute discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purposes of or in connection with implementing, completing and giving effect to the Agreement for Sale and Purchase."
By Order of the Board
Eminence Enterprise Limited
Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 6 September 2019
Registered office: Clarendon House 2 Church Street Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda
Head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong:
Block A, 7th Floor
Hong Kong Spinners Building, Phase 6
481-483 Castle Peak Road
Cheung Sha Wan
Kowloon
Hong Kong
Notes:
A form of proxy for use at the meeting is enclosed herewith.
The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of any officer or attorney duly authorised.
Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
In order to be valid, the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the meeting.
Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and in such event, the form of proxy will be deemed to be revoked.
Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the meeting, whether in person or by proxy, the most senior shall alone be entitled to vote. For this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
For the purpose of determining eligibility to attend and vote at the meeting, the register of members will be closed from Wednesday, 18 September 2019 to Monday, 23 September 2019, both days inclusive, during which period, no transfers of shares in the Company will be registered. In order for the holders to qualify to attend and vote at the meeting, all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 17 September 2019.
At the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim and Ms. Lui Yuk Chu as executive directors, and Mr. Kan Ka Hon, Mr. Lau Sin Ming and Mr. Wu Koon Yin Welly as independent non-executive directors.
Disclaimer
