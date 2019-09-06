Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eminence : ANNOUNCEMENT - NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

高山企業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 616)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special general meeting of Eminence Enterprise Limited will be held at Block A, 7th Floor, Hong Kong Spinners Building, Phase 6, 481-483 Castle Peak Road, Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 9 a.m. on Monday, 23 September 2019 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution, which will be proposed, with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT the agreement for sale and purchase (the "Agreement for Sale and Purchase"), a copy of which has been produced to the meeting and signed by the Chairman for the purpose of identification, dated 9 July 2019 entered into between the Company's subsidiary, Above Ace Limited, and Ng Kwai Tung in relation to the acquisition of shares in companies owning real estate at Nos. 1B, 1C, 1D, and 1E Davis Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong be and is hereby approved and ratified, and the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company and in its name to execute all such documents, instruments and agreements and do all such acts, matters and things as they may in their absolute discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purposes of or in connection with implementing, completing and giving effect to the Agreement for Sale and Purchase."

By Order of the Board

Eminence Enterprise Limited

Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 6 September 2019

- 1 -

Registered office: Clarendon House 2 Church Street Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda

Head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong:

Block A, 7th Floor

Hong Kong Spinners Building, Phase 6

481-483 Castle Peak Road

Cheung Sha Wan

Kowloon

Hong Kong

Notes:

  1. A form of proxy for use at the meeting is enclosed herewith.
  2. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of any officer or attorney duly authorised.
  3. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
  4. In order to be valid, the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the meeting.
  5. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and in such event, the form of proxy will be deemed to be revoked.
  6. Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the meeting, whether in person or by proxy, the most senior shall alone be entitled to vote. For this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
  7. For the purpose of determining eligibility to attend and vote at the meeting, the register of members will be closed from Wednesday, 18 September 2019 to Monday, 23 September 2019, both days inclusive, during which period, no transfers of shares in the Company will be registered. In order for the holders to qualify to attend and vote at the meeting, all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 17 September 2019.
  8. At the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim and Ms. Lui Yuk Chu as executive directors, and Mr. Kan Ka Hon, Mr. Lau Sin Ming and Mr. Wu Koon Yin Welly as independent non-executive directors.
    • 2 -

Disclaimer

Eminence Enterprise Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 04:06:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:42aBANK OF JAPAN : Consumption Activity Index
PU
01:41aINVESTOR ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Meredith Corporation
PR
01:41aAVITA MEDICAL : Added to the S&P/ASX 300 Index
BU
01:40aBANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Managers' Transactions (Eurell)
AQ
01:35aSFL - Acquisition of three VLCC newbuildings with 5-year charters
GL
01:32aNOVARTIS : wins FDA's breakthrough tag for lung cancer hopeful
RE
01:32aLENDLEASE : FY19 – Results Presentation Transcript
PU
01:31aALTIA : invests in innovative sparkling glögg and begins cooperation with the award-winning Glöet
AQ
01:31aHUNTER GROUP ASA : - Sale and Leaseback Transaction
AQ
01:31aELEKTA : Lithuania is first of Baltic States to begin intracranial radiosurgery with Elekta's Leksell Gamma Knife
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Japan's Rakuten shares fall 6% after reports of wireless network delay
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Russian Executive Arrested in Italy on U.S. Charges
3WeWork mulls slashing IPO valuation as skepticism rises over business model - sources
4NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Trade-deal Hopes, Positive U.S. Economic Data
5IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Facebook launches dating service in United States

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group