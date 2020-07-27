Eminence : CLARIFICATION - INTERESTS IN SHARES OF THE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 616)

CLARIFICATION -

INTERESTS IN SHARES OF THE COMPANY

Mistakes have been discovered in filings under the SFO which misreported the interests of Ms. Lui Yuk Chu and Mr. Koon Wing Yee in the Company. For the purposes of the SFO at all material times they have no notifiable interests in the Company.

A circular (the "Circular") dated 17 December 2019 was published by the Company in connection with a proposed rights issue (which was subsequently completed). Terms defined in that Circular are used in this announcement with those defined meanings.

Amongst other things, in Appendix IV of the Circular, under "Interests of Directors and Chief Executive of the Company", it was disclosed that Ms. Lui Yuk Chu ("Ms. Lui"), an executive director of the Company, held an interest for the purposes of the SFO in approximately 61.73% of the EE Shares then in issue, which represented interests of a "controlled corporation" for the purposes of the SFO. It was also disclosed (under "Substantial Shareholders' interests in EE Shares and underlying EE Shares") in Appendix IV that her spouse, Mr. Koon Wing Yee ("Mr. Koon"), was deemed interested in the same number and percentage of EE Shares.

Those reported interests mistakenly included EE Shares representing approximately 61.73% of the then-issued EE Shares that were beneficially owned by Landmark Profits and Goodco, both of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Easyknit, on the (mistaken) basis they were all controlled corporations of Ms. Lui. This mistake was repeated in substance in filings made under the SFO.

The mistake was reflected in the following documents issued by the Company:-

the Circular;

its Prospectus dated 16 January 2020;

its annual reports for the years ended 31 March 2019 and 31 March 2020;

its interim report for the six months ended 30 September 2019; and

its circulars dated 12 February 2019, 20 June 2019, 2 August 2019, 30 August 2019, 6 September 2019, 30 September 2019, 21 May 2020 and 19 June 2020 respectively.

