Eminence : FORM OF PROXY For use at the Special General Meeting to be held on 23 September 2019 and at any adjournment thereof

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

高山企業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 616)

FORM OF PROXY

For use at the Special General Meeting to be held on 23 September 2019

and at any adjournment thereof

Ordinary Resolution For (4) Against (4) To approve and ratify the agreement for sale and purchase (the "Agreement for Sale and Purchase"), a copy of which has been produced to the meeting and signed by the Chairman for the purpose of identification, dated 9 July 2019 entered into between the Company's subsidiary, Above Ace Limited, and Ng Kwai Tung in relation to the acquisition of shares in companies owning real estate at Nos. 1B, 1C, 1D, and 1E Davis Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong, and to authorize the directors of the Company authorised for and on behalf of the Company and in its name to execute all such documents, instruments and agreements and do all such acts, matters and things as they may in their absolute discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purposes of or in connection with implementing, completing and giving effect to the Agreement for Sale and Purchase. #

Full text of the relevant resolution is set out in the notice dated 6 September 2019 convening the meeting.

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. If no name is inserted, the Chairman of the meeting will act as your proxy. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE

PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick one box only will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than that referred to in the notice convening the meeting. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the appointor is a corporation, either under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority shall be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting and in default the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid. Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting personally or by proxy, that one of such persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting of the Company is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A shareholder who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to attend on the same occasion. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

