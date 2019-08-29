Eminence : LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS AND REQUEST FORM

高山企業有限公司

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability 於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司)

(Stock Code 股份代號: 616)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

30 August 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder(Note 1),

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Circular regarding Possible Major Transaction in relation to Mandate for the Disposal of Shares of China SCE Group Holdings Limited and Notice of Special General Meeting (the "Circular")

The Company's Circular (both English and Chinese versions) is available on the Company's website at www.eminence-enterprise.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk.

Both the English and Chinese versions of the Circular are bound together into one booklet. If you want to request printed version(s) of the Circular and future Corporate Communications(Note 2) of the Company, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, using the mailing label and need not affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of Tricor Secretaries Limited is Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. You may also send your request to info@eminencehk.com. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.eminence-enterprise.com clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page or the website of HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2745-6338 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

Notes:

This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holders (a "Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side. Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report;

(c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位非登記持有人（附註1）：

高山企業有限公司（「本公司」）

有 關 可 能 主 要 交 易 授 權 出 售 中 駿 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 之 股 份 及 股 東 特 別 大 會 通 告 之 通 函（「該 通 函」）之 發 佈 通知

本公司的通函（英文及中文版）已於本公司網站www.eminence-enterprise.com及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交 易所」）網站www.hkexnews.hk登載。

通 函 之 英 文 及 中 文 版 乃 印 列 於 同 一 冊 子 內。如 閣 下 欲 要 求 索 取 通 函 及 本 公 司 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件（附 註2）之 印 刷 本，請 填 妥 本 函 背 頁 的 申 請 表 格，透 過 本 公 司 之 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 卓 佳 秘 書 商 務 有 限 公 司（地 址 為 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東183 號 合 和 中 心54 樓）寄 回 本 公 司， 閣 下 可 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 而 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票。如 非 在 香 港 投 寄，則 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票。 閣 下 亦 可 電 郵 至info@eminencehk.com 提 出 要 求。申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.eminence-enterprise.com（請在網站主頁按「投資者關係」一項），或於香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

倘 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱線(852) 2745-6338 查詢，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外） 上午9 時正至下午5 時正。

高山企業有限公司

謹啟

2019 年8 月30 日

附註：