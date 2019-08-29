Eminence : LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS AND REQUEST FORM

高山企業有限公司
EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability 於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司)
(Stock Code 股份代號: 616)
NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函
30 August 2019
Dear Non-registered Holder(Note 1),
EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED (the "Company")
Notice of Publication of Circular regarding Possible Major Transaction in relation to Mandate for the Disposal of Shares of China SCE Group Holdings Limited and Notice of Special General Meeting (the "Circular")
The Company's Circular (both English and Chinese versions) is available on the Company's website at www.eminence-enterprise.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk.
Both the English and Chinese versions of the Circular are bound together into one booklet. If you want to request printed version(s) of the Circular and future Corporate Communications(Note 2) of the Company, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, using the mailing label and need not affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of Tricor Secretaries Limited is Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. You may also send your request to info@eminencehk.com. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.eminence-enterprise.com clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page or the website of HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2745-6338 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.
Yours faithfully,
EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED
Notes:
This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holders (a "Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.
Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report;
(c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
各位非登記持有人（附註1）：
高山企業有限公司（「本公司」）
有 關 可 能 主 要 交 易 授 權 出 售 中 駿 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 之 股 份 及 股 東 特 別 大 會 通 告 之 通 函（「該 通 函」）之 發 佈 通知
本公司的通函（英文及中文版）已於本公司網站www.eminence-enterprise.com及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交 易所」）網站www.hkexnews.hk登載。
通 函 之 英 文 及 中 文 版 乃 印 列 於 同 一 冊 子 內。如 閣 下 欲 要 求 索 取 通 函 及 本 公 司 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件（附 註2）之 印 刷 本，請 填 妥 本 函 背 頁 的 申 請 表 格，透 過 本 公 司 之 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 卓 佳 秘 書 商 務 有 限 公 司（地 址 為 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東183 號 合 和 中 心54 樓）寄 回 本 公 司， 閣 下 可 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 而 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票。如 非 在 香 港 投 寄，則 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票。 閣 下 亦 可 電 郵 至info@eminencehk.com 提 出 要 求。申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.eminence-enterprise.com（請在網站主頁按「投資者關係」一項），或於香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk內下載。
倘 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱線(852) 2745-6338 查詢，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外） 上午9 時正至下午5 時正。
高山企業有限公司
謹啟
2019 年8 月30 日
附註：
此為致本公司非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指所持有之本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，
過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，表示欲收取公司通訊文件）之函件。倘 閣下已出售或轉讓所
有之本公司股份，則毋須理會本函件及背頁的申請表格。
公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度帳目連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務報告摘要；(b) 中期報告及（如 適用）中期報告摘要；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通函；及(f) 代表委任表格。
Non-registered Holder's information (English Name and Address)
非登記持有人（英文姓名及地址）
REQUEST FORM 申請表格
致： 高山企業有限公司（「本公司」） （股份代號：616）
經卓佳秘書商務有限公司 香港皇后大道東183 號 合和中心54 樓
I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication* of the Company ("Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below: 本人╱我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）：
(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)
You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website or the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.
假如 閣下從本公司或香港交易及結算所有限公司之網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。
Notes 附註：
Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holders ("Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System
(CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications).
此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公 司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊文件）發出。
Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面不正確填寫，則本表格將會作廢。
The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o Tricor Secretaries Limited to the contrary or unless
you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.
上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊文件，直至 閣下經卓佳秘書商務有限公司通知本公司另外之安排或任何時候停止持有本公司的股份。
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this Request Form.
為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy
form.
公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務報告摘要；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期報告摘要；(c)會議通告；
上市文件；(e) 通函；及(f) 代表委任表格。
