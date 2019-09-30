Eminence : LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS AND REQUEST FORM

高山企業有限公司

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability 於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司)

(Stock Code 股份代號: 616)

30 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder(Note 1) ,

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Circular regarding Mandate for Possible Acquisition and Mandate for Possible Disposal in relation to Wing Cheong Factory Building No. 121 King Lam Street, Kowloon, Hong Kong and Notice of Special General Meeting (the "Circular")

The Company's Circular (both English and Chinese versions) is available on the Company's website at www.eminence- enterprise.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk.

Both the English and Chinese versions of the Circular are bound together into one booklet. If you want to request printed version(s) of the Circular and future Corporate Communications(Note 2) of the Company, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, using the mailing label and need not affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of Tricor Secretaries Limited is Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. You may also send your request to info@eminencehk.com. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.eminence-enterprise.com clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page or the website of HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2745-6338 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

Notes:

This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holders (a "Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side. Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位非登記持有人（附註1）：

高山企業有限公司（「本公司」）

- 有關香港九龍瓊林街121 號永昌工業大廈可能收購事項之授權及可能出售事項之授權及股東特別大會通告之通函（「該通函」） 之發佈通知

本公司的通函（英文及中文版）已於本公司網站www.eminence-enterprise.com 及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」）網站 www.hkexnews.hk登載。

通函之英文及中文版乃印列於同一冊子內。如 閣下欲要求索取通函及本公司日後公司通訊文件（附註2）之印刷本，請填妥本函背頁 的申請表格，透過本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處卓佳秘書商務有限公司（地址為香港皇后大道東183 號合和中心54 樓）寄回本公 司， 閣下可使用隨附之郵寄標籤而毋須貼上郵票。如非在香港投寄，則請貼上適當的郵票。 閣下亦可電郵至 info@eminencehk.com 提出要求。申請表格亦可於本公司網站www.eminence-enterprise.com（請在網站主頁按「投資者關係」一 項），或於香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

倘 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱線(852) 2745-6338查詢，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午9時正至 下午5時正。

高山企業有限公司

謹啟

2019年9月30日

附註：

1. 此為致本公司非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指所持有之本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公 司不時向本公司發出通知，表示欲收取公司通訊文件）之函件。倘 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則毋須理會本函件及背頁的 申請表格。