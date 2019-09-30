Log in
EMINENCE : LETTER TO REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS AND CHANGE REQUEST FORM

09/30/2019 | 12:28am EDT

高山企業有限公司

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability 於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司)

(Stock Code 股份代號: 616)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

30 September 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Circular regarding Mandate for Possible Acquisition and Mandate for Possible Disposal in relation to Wing Cheong Factory Building No. 121 King Lam Street, Kowloon, Hong Kong and Notice of Special General Meeting (the "Circular")

The Company's Circular (both English and Chinese versions) is available on the Company's website at www.eminence- enterprise.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk.

Shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Company's Corporate Communications(Note) published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies thereof may request the printed copy of the Circular. Shareholders for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Circular posted on the Company's website will upon request in writing promptly be sent the Circular in printed form free of charge. Both the English and Chinese versions of the Circular are bound together into one booklet.

If you want to request printed version(s) of the Circular, please complete Part A of the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, using the mailing label and need not affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of Tricor Secretaries Limited is Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. You may also send your request to info@eminencehk.com.

You may also change your election of language or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice, by completing Part B of the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and returning it to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, or by sending an email to info@eminencehk.com for the change. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.eminence-enterprise.com clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page or the website of HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk.

Please note that you are entitled to change your choice as to the means of receipt (i.e. in printed form or by electronic means through the Company's website) and/or the language of the Company's Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar or sending a notice to info@eminencehk. com.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2745-6338 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report;

(c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位股東：

高山企業有限公司（「本公司」）

- 有關香港九龍瓊林街121 號永昌工業大廈可能收購事項之授權及可能出售事項之授權及股東特別大會通告之通函（「該通函」）

之發佈通知

本公司的通函（英文及中文版）已於本公司網站www.eminence-enterprise.com 及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」）網站 www.hkexnews.hk登載。

凡選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽在本公司網站登載之本公司的公司通訊文件（附註）以代替收取印刷本之股東，均可要求索取通函之印 刷本。股東如因任何理由於收取或接收於本公司網站登載之通函時遇有困難，可提出書面要求，即可獲免費發送通函的印刷本。 通函之英文及中文版乃印列於同一冊子內。

如 閣下欲要求索取通函之印刷本，請填妥本函背頁申請表格之甲部，透過本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處卓佳秘書商務有限公 司（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓）寄回本公司， 閣下可使用隨附之郵寄標籤而毋須貼上郵票。如非在香港投寄，則 請貼上適當的郵票。 閣下亦可電郵至info@eminencehk.com提出要求。

閣下如欲更改收取本公司日後公司通訊文件之語言版本或收取方式，可於合理時間內，隨時填寫本函背頁申請表格之乙部，然後 透過本公司之香港股份過戶登記處寄回本公司，或發送電郵至info@eminencehk.com，提出變更要求。申請表格亦可於本公司網 站www.eminence-enterprise.com（請在網站主頁按「投資者關係」一項），或於香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

請 注 意 閣 下 有 權 隨 時 透 過 本 公 司 之 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 預 先 給 予 本 公 司 合 理 時 間 的 書 面 通 知 ， 或 電 郵 至 info@eminencehk.com，以更改 閣下收取本公司的公司通訊文件之方式（印刷本或透過本公司網站之電子方式）及或語言版本 之選擇。

倘 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱線(852) 2745-6338查詢，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午9時正至 下午5時正。

高山企業有限公司

謹啟

2019930

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度帳目連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務報告摘要；(b) 中期報告及（如適用）中期報告摘 要；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

Shareholder's information (English Name and Address)

股東資料（英文姓名及地址）

REQUEST FORM

申請表格

To: Eminence Enterprise Limited (the "Company")

致： 高山企業有限公司（「本公司」）

(stock code: 616)

（股份代號：616

c/o Tricor Secretaries Limited

經卓佳秘書商務有限公司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East

合和中心54

Hong Kong

Part A 甲部 I/We have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Circular posted on the Company's website, but I/We would like to request a printed copy of the Circular.

本人吾等已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽在 貴公司網站登載之通函，現要求索取通函之印刷本。

Part B 乙部 I/We would like to receive all future Corporate Communications in the manner as indicated below: 本人吾等希望以如下所示方式收取日後刊發的所有公司通訊文件：

Please mark "X" on one of the following boxes 請在下列其中一個方格內劃上「X」號

To receive printed English version of all future Corporate Communications 收取日後刊發的所有公司通訊文件之英文印刷本

To receive printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications 收取日後刊發的所有公司通訊文件之中文印刷本

To receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications 同時收取日後刊發的所有公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

To access Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website using electronic means in lieu of receiving printed copies, and to receive email notification or printed notification letter of the posting of Corporate Communications on the Company's website:

本人吾等要求透過 貴公司網站以電子方式收取公司通訊文件以替代印刷本，並以電郵或通知信函印刷本通知本人吾等有關於 貴公 司網站登載之公司通訊文件：

Email Address

(Note 4)

（附註4

電郵地址

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽名

Address#

地址#

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website or the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.
    假如 閣下從本公司或香港交易及結算所有限公司之網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本申請表格須由該名於本公司股東名冊上排名首位之聯名股東簽署，方為有效。
  3. Any form with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如本表格未有簽署或不正確填寫，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. If you do not provide your email address or provide an incorrect email address, printed notification(s) of publication of the latest Corporate Communications, as enclosed herewith, will be sent to you by post at your address as appearing in the register of members of the Company or at any other address supplied by you to us for such purpose.
    如 閣下未有提供電郵地址或提供不正確的電郵地址，我們將透過郵遞方式，按 閣下於本公司的股東名冊上所示地址或任何由 閣下向我們提供作該用途的地址， 向 閣下寄發有關公司通訊文件之登載通知印刷本。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

卓佳秘書商務有限公司 Tricor Secretaries Limited 簡便回郵號碼Freepost No. 37 香港Hong Kong

Eminence Enterprise Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
