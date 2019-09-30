Eminence : LETTER TO REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS AND CHANGE REQUEST FORM

高山企業有限公司

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability 於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司)

(Stock Code 股份代號: 616)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

30 September 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Circular regarding Mandate for Possible Acquisition and Mandate for Possible Disposal in relation to Wing Cheong Factory Building No. 121 King Lam Street, Kowloon, Hong Kong and Notice of Special General Meeting (the "Circular")

The Company's Circular (both English and Chinese versions) is available on the Company's website at www.eminence- enterprise.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk.

Shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Company's Corporate Communications(Note) published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies thereof may request the printed copy of the Circular. Shareholders for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Circular posted on the Company's website will upon request in writing promptly be sent the Circular in printed form free of charge. Both the English and Chinese versions of the Circular are bound together into one booklet.

If you want to request printed version(s) of the Circular, please complete Part A of the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, using the mailing label and need not affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of Tricor Secretaries Limited is Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. You may also send your request to info@eminencehk.com.

You may also change your election of language or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice, by completing Part B of the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and returning it to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, or by sending an email to info@eminencehk.com for the change. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.eminence-enterprise.com clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page or the website of HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk.

Please note that you are entitled to change your choice as to the means of receipt (i.e. in printed form or by electronic means through the Company's website) and/or the language of the Company's Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar or sending a notice to info@eminencehk. com.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2745-6338 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report;

(c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位股東：

高山企業有限公司（「本公司」）

- 有關香港九龍瓊林街121 號永昌工業大廈可能收購事項之授權及可能出售事項之授權及股東特別大會通告之通函（「該通函」）

之發佈通知

本公司的通函（英文及中文版）已於本公司網站www.eminence-enterprise.com 及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」）網站 www.hkexnews.hk登載。

凡選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽在本公司網站登載之本公司的公司通訊文件（附註）以代替收取印刷本之股東，均可要求索取通函之印 刷本。股東如因任何理由於收取或接收於本公司網站登載之通函時遇有困難，可提出書面要求，即可獲免費發送通函的印刷本。 通函之英文及中文版乃印列於同一冊子內。

如 閣下欲要求索取通函之印刷本，請填妥本函背頁申請表格之甲部，透過本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處卓佳秘書商務有限公 司（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓）寄回本公司， 閣下可使用隨附之郵寄標籤而毋須貼上郵票。如非在香港投寄，則 請貼上適當的郵票。 閣下亦可電郵至info@eminencehk.com提出要求。

閣下如欲更改收取本公司日後公司通訊文件之語言版本或收取方式，可於合理時間內，隨時填寫本函背頁申請表格之乙部，然後 透過本公司之香港股份過戶登記處寄回本公司，或發送電郵至info@eminencehk.com，提出變更要求。申請表格亦可於本公司網 站www.eminence-enterprise.com（請在網站主頁按「投資者關係」一項），或於香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

請 注 意 閣 下 有 權 隨 時 透 過 本 公 司 之 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 預 先 給 予 本 公 司 合 理 時 間 的 書 面 通 知 ， 或 電 郵 至 info@eminencehk.com，以更改 閣下收取本公司的公司通訊文件之方式（印刷本或透過本公司網站之電子方式）及╱或語言版本 之選擇。

倘 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱線(852) 2745-6338查詢，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午9時正至 下午5時正。

高山企業有限公司

謹啟

2019年9月30日