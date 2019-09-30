Eminence : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Notes:

A form of proxy for use at the meeting is enclosed herewith.

The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of any officer or attorney duly authorised.

Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.

In order to be valid, the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the meeting.

Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and in such event, the form of proxy will be deemed to be revoked.

Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the meeting, whether in person or by proxy, the most senior shall alone be entitled to vote. For this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.

For the purpose of determining eligibility to attend and vote at the meeting, the register of members will be closed from Monday, 14 October 2019 to Thursday, 17 October 2019, both days inclusive, during which period, no transfers of shares in the Company will be registered. In order for the holders to qualify to attend and vote at the meeting, all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Friday, 11 October 2019.