Eminence : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 16 SEPTEMBER 2019

09/16/2019 | 12:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

高 山 企 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 616)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 16 SEPTEMBER 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the Notice of SGM was duly passed as ordinary resolution by way of poll by the Shareholders at the SGM held on 16 September 2019.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of SGM (the "Notice of SGM") of the Company both dated 30 August 2019 regarding possible major transaction in relation to mandate for the disposal of shares of China SCE Group Holdings Limited. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the Notice of SGM was duly passed as ordinary resolution by way of poll by the Shareholders at the SGM held on 16 September 2019. Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer at the SGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The results of the votes are as follows:

No. of the Shares

Ordinary Resolution

(Approximate %)

For

Against

The disposal (the "Disposal") by the Company and/or its

subsidiaries (the "Group") of all or in part(s) of a total of

2,241,953,481

0

6,800,000 shares in China SCE Group Holdings Limited

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(each "CSCE Share") held by the Group be and is hereby

approved on the following conditions:

(1) the Group shall disposal all or in part(s) of the

6,800,000 CSCE Shares held by the Group in the open

market through the trading system of The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock

Exchange");

(2) the selling price of the 6,800,000 CSCE Shares will be

the market price of the CSCE Shares at the relevant

time, where the market price refers to the price allowed

under the trading system of the Stock Exchange;

  1. the minimum selling price per CSCE Share shall be HK$2.63 per CSCE Share (excluding transaction costs) or the selling price per CSCE Share shall not be more than 10% discount to the closing price of CSCE Share (as shown on the Stock Exchange) on the trading day immediately prior to the Disposal, whichever is higher;
  2. the mandate for the Disposal will be valid for a 12-month period from the date of passing this resolution ("Mandate Period"); and
  3. the Disposal shall comply with all relevant applicable laws and regulations, including any applicable trading regulations in Hong Kong,

and the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to execute all such documents, instruments and agreements and do all such acts, matters and things as they may in their absolute discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purposes of or in connection with implementing, completing and giving effect to the Disposal and the transactions contemplated thereunder as they may in their absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable with full power to authorize any other person to do so in the name of and as the act of the Company during the Mandate Period.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 3,725,832,059, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolution at the SGM. There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting at the SGM under the Listing Rules. There was no party who had stated the intention in the Circular to vote against or abstain from voting on the resolution at the SGM.

By Order of the Board

Eminence Enterprise Limited

Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 16 September 2019

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim and Ms. Lui Yuk Chu as executive directors, and Mr. Kan Ka Hon, Mr. Lau Sin Ming and Mr. Wu Koon Yin Welly as independent non-executive directors.

Eminence Enterprise Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 04:11:02 UTC
