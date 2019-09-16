Eminence : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 16 SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

高 山 企 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 616)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 16 SEPTEMBER 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the Notice of SGM was duly passed as ordinary resolution by way of poll by the Shareholders at the SGM held on 16 September 2019.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of SGM (the "Notice of SGM") of the Company both dated 30 August 2019 regarding possible major transaction in relation to mandate for the disposal of shares of China SCE Group Holdings Limited. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the Notice of SGM was duly passed as ordinary resolution by way of poll by the Shareholders at the SGM held on 16 September 2019. Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer at the SGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The results of the votes are as follows: