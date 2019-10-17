|
Eminence : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17 OCTOBER 2019
10/17/2019 | 12:04am EDT
EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED
高 山 企 業 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 616)
POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 17 OCTOBER 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions set out in the Notice of SGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by way of poll by the Shareholders at the SGM held on 17 October 2019.
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of SGM (the "Notice of SGM") of the Company both dated 30 September 2019 regarding mandate for possible acquisition and mandate for possible disposal in relation to Wing Cheong Factory Building No. 121 King Lam Street, Kowloon, Hong Kong. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.
POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM
The Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions set out in the Notice of SGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by way of poll by the Shareholders at the SGM held on 17 October 2019. Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer at the SGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The results of the votes are as follows:
|
|
|
No. of the Shares
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
(Approximate %)
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
1.
|
To authorize the directors of the Company to appoint
|
1,304,281,378
|
0
|
|
a person to bid on behalf of the Company or any of
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
its subsidiaries at any public auction ("Auction") of
|
|
|
|
the entire building of Wing Cheong Factory Building
|
|
|
|
at No. 121 King Lam Street, Kowloon, Hong Kong
|
|
|
|
("Wing Cheong Factory Building") to be held by
|
|
|
|
order of the Lands Tribunal, at or above the reserve
|
|
|
|
price and if successful to proceed with the possible
|
|
|
|
acquisition ("Acquisition") of Units A, B, C, D, E
|
|
|
|
and F of the ground floor ("Remaining Units") of
|
|
|
|
Wing Cheong Factory Building, and/or to effect
|
|
|
|
some or all of the Acquisition by agreement with the
|
|
|
|
owners of the Remaining Units, before the Auction,
|
|
|
|
at a price not exceeding the valuation on a
|
|
|
|
redevelopment basis by Vigers Appraisal and
|
|
|
|
Consulting Limited as at 30 August 2019 attributable
|
|
|
|
to the relevant Remaining Units; and to authorize the
|
|
|
|
directors of the Company to execute all such
|
|
|
|
documents, instruments and agreements and do all
|
|
|
|
such acts, matters and things as they may in their
|
|
|
|
absolute discretion consider necessary, desirable or
|
|
|
|
expedient for the purposes of or in connection with
|
|
|
|
implementing, completing and giving effect to the
|
|
|
|
Possible
|
Acquisition
|
and
|
the
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
contemplated thereunder as they may in their
|
|
|
|
absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable,
|
|
|
|
with full power to authorize any other person to do
|
|
|
|
so, in the name of and as the act of the Company,
|
|
|
|
during the period of 12 months from the date of
|
|
|
|
passing this resolution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
To authorize the directors of the Company to dispose
|
1,304,281,378
|
0
|
|
("Disposal") of the 18 units and 2 car parks of Wing
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
Cheong Factory Building at No. 121 King Lam
|
|
|
|
Street, Kowloon, Hong Kong ("Wing Cheong
|
|
|
|
Factory Building") held by the Company and its
|
|
|
|
subsidiaries at any public auction of the entire
|
|
|
|
building of Wing Cheong Factory Building to be held
|
|
|
|
by order of the Lands Tribunal, at or above the
|
|
|
|
reserve price, and to authorize the directors of the
|
|
|
|
Company to execute all such documents, instruments
|
|
|
|
and agreements and do all such acts, matters and
|
|
|
|
things as they may in their absolute discretion
|
|
|
|
consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the
|
|
|
|
purposes of or in connection with implementing,
|
|
|
|
completing and giving effect to the Disposal and the
|
|
|
|
transactions contemplated thereunder as they may in
|
|
|
|
their absolute discretion consider necessary or
|
|
|
|
desirable with full power to authorize any other
|
|
|
|
person to do so in the name of and as the act of the
|
|
|
|
Company, during the period of 12 months from the
|
|
|
|
date of passing this resolution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 3,725,832,059, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolution at the SGM. There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting at the SGM under the Listing Rules. There was no party who had stated the intention in the Circular to vote against or abstain from voting on the resolution at the SGM.
By Order of the Board
Eminence Enterprise Limited
Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 17 October 2019
As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim and Ms. Lui Yuk Chu as executive directors, and Mr. Kan Ka Hon, Mr. Lau Sin Ming and Mr. Wu Koon Yin Welly as independent non-executive directors.
