Eminence : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17 OCTOBER 2019

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17 OCTOBER 2019

10/17/2019 | 12:04am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

高 山 企 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 616)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 17 OCTOBER 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions set out in the Notice of SGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by way of poll by the Shareholders at the SGM held on 17 October 2019.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of SGM (the "Notice of SGM") of the Company both dated 30 September 2019 regarding mandate for possible acquisition and mandate for possible disposal in relation to Wing Cheong Factory Building No. 121 King Lam Street, Kowloon, Hong Kong. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions set out in the Notice of SGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by way of poll by the Shareholders at the SGM held on 17 October 2019. Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer at the SGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The results of the votes are as follows:

No. of the Shares

Ordinary Resolutions

(Approximate %)

For

Against

1.

To authorize the directors of the Company to appoint

1,304,281,378

0

a person to bid on behalf of the Company or any of

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

its subsidiaries at any public auction ("Auction") of

the entire building of Wing Cheong Factory Building

at No. 121 King Lam Street, Kowloon, Hong Kong

("Wing Cheong Factory Building") to be held by

order of the Lands Tribunal, at or above the reserve

price and if successful to proceed with the possible

acquisition ("Acquisition") of Units A, B, C, D, E

and F of the ground floor ("Remaining Units") of

Wing Cheong Factory Building, and/or to effect

some or all of the Acquisition by agreement with the

owners of the Remaining Units, before the Auction,

at a price not exceeding the valuation on a

redevelopment basis by Vigers Appraisal and

Consulting Limited as at 30 August 2019 attributable

to the relevant Remaining Units; and to authorize the

directors of the Company to execute all such

documents, instruments and agreements and do all

such acts, matters and things as they may in their

absolute discretion consider necessary, desirable or

expedient for the purposes of or in connection with

implementing, completing and giving effect to the

Possible

Acquisition

and

the

transactions

contemplated thereunder as they may in their

absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable,

with full power to authorize any other person to do

so, in the name of and as the act of the Company,

during the period of 12 months from the date of

passing this resolution.

2.

To authorize the directors of the Company to dispose

1,304,281,378

0

("Disposal") of the 18 units and 2 car parks of Wing

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

Cheong Factory Building at No. 121 King Lam

Street, Kowloon, Hong Kong ("Wing Cheong

Factory Building") held by the Company and its

subsidiaries at any public auction of the entire

building of Wing Cheong Factory Building to be held

by order of the Lands Tribunal, at or above the

reserve price, and to authorize the directors of the

Company to execute all such documents, instruments

and agreements and do all such acts, matters and

things as they may in their absolute discretion

consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the

purposes of or in connection with implementing,

completing and giving effect to the Disposal and the

transactions contemplated thereunder as they may in

their absolute discretion consider necessary or

desirable with full power to authorize any other

person to do so in the name of and as the act of the

Company, during the period of 12 months from the

date of passing this resolution.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 3,725,832,059, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolution at the SGM. There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting at the SGM under the Listing Rules. There was no party who had stated the intention in the Circular to vote against or abstain from voting on the resolution at the SGM.

By Order of the Board

Eminence Enterprise Limited

Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 17 October 2019

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim and Ms. Lui Yuk Chu as executive directors, and Mr. Kan Ka Hon, Mr. Lau Sin Ming and Mr. Wu Koon Yin Welly as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Eminence Enterprise Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 04:03:13 UTC
