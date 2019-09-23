Eminence : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2019

Log in
POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2019

09/23/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

高 山 企 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 616)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the Notice of SGM was duly passed as ordinary resolution by way of poll by the Shareholders at the SGM held on 23 September 2019.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of SGM (the "Notice of SGM") of the Company both dated 6 September 2019 regarding very substantial acquisition in relation to properties on Davis Street, Kennedy Town. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the Notice of SGM was duly passed as ordinary resolution by way of poll by the Shareholders at the SGM held on 23 September 2019. Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer at the SGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The results of the votes are as follows:

No. of the Shares

Ordinary Resolution(Approximate %)

For Against

To approve and ratify the agreement for sale and purchase

(the "Agreement for Sale and Purchase"), a copy of 1,373,033,481 710,670,000

which has been produced to the meeting and signed by the (65.89%) (34.11%) Chairman for the purpose of identification, dated 9 July

2019 entered into between the Company's subsidiary, Above Ace Limited, and Ng Kwai Tung in relation to the acquisition of shares in companies owning real estate at Nos. 1B, 1C, 1D, and 1E Davis Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong be and is hereby approved and ratified, and the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company and in its name to execute all such documents, instruments and agreements and do all such acts, matters and things as they may in their absolute discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purposes of or in connection with implementing, completing and giving effect to the Agreement for Sale and Purchase.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 3,725,832,059, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolution at the SGM. There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting at the SGM under the Listing Rules. There was no party who had stated the intention in the Circular to vote against or abstain from voting on the resolution at the SGM.

By Order of the Board

Eminence Enterprise Limited

Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 23 September 2019

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim and Ms. Lui Yuk Chu as executive directors, and Mr. Kan Ka Hon, Mr. Lau Sin Ming and Mr. Wu Koon Yin Welly as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Eminence Enterprise Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 04:06:04 UTC
