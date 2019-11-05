Eminence : POSSIBLE MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO MANDATE FOR THE DISPOSAL OF SHARES OF CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - MONTHLY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

高 山 企 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 616)

POSSIBLE MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO

MANDATE FOR THE DISPOSAL OF SHARES OF

CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

MONTHLY ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated 30 August 2019 in relation to mandate for the disposal of shares of China SCE Group Holdings Limited. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

At the SGM, the Shareholders approved the Disposal and the Mandate for the Disposal, authorizing the Directors to dispose all or in part(s) of the 6,800,000 CSCE Shares held by the Group during the Mandate Period from the date of passing the resolution on 16 September 2019.

During the period from 1 October 2019 to 31 October 2019, the Group disposed an aggregate of 187,000 CSCE Shares with the gain of approximately HK$420,750, which is calculated based on the selling price (excluding the transaction costs) less the acquisition cost, and the selling price per CSCE Share (excluding the transaction costs) was approximately HK$3.88. As at 31 October 2019, the Group still owns a total of 6,613,000 CSCE Shares.

By Order of the Board

Eminence Enterprise Limited

Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 5 November 2019