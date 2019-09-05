|
Eminence : VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION - PROPERTIES ON DAVIS STREET, KENNEDY TOWN AND NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
09/05/2019 | 11:57pm EDT
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Eminence Enterprise Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee or to the licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED
高山企業有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 616)
VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION
-
PROPERTIES ON DAVIS STREET, KENNEDY TOWN AND
NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
A letter from the Board is set out on pages 5 to 12 of this circular.
A notice convening the SGM to be held at Block A, 7th Floor, Hong Kong Spinners Building, Phase 6, 481-483 Castle Peak Road, Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 9 a.m. on Monday, 23 September 2019 is set out on pages N-1 to N-2 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the SGM is enclosed. Whether or not you are able to attend the SGM, you are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as practicable but in any event not later than forty-eight hours before the time appointed for holding the SGM. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjournment thereof should they so wish and, in such case, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
CONTENTS
Page
DEFINITIONS . .
1
LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5
APPENDIX I
- FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP
13
APPENDIX II
- FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY A AND
|
COMPANY B. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
16
APPENDIX III
- UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF
THE ENLARGED GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
108
APPENDIX IV
- MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF
THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
121
APPENDIX V
- MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF
COMPANY A AND COMPANY B . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
147
APPENDIX VI
VALUATION REPORT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
153
APPENDIX VII
GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
160
NOTICE OF SGM
N-1
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the meanings set out below:
"Acquisition"
the acquisition by the Buyer of the Sale Shares of Company A and
Company B and the Shareholder's Loans subject to the terms and
|
|
"Agreement for Sale and Purchase"
a conditional sale and purchase agreement dated 9 July 2019
entered into between the Buyer and the Seller for the sale and
purchase of the Sale Shares of Company A and Company B and
the Shareholder's Loans
"associate"
the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules
"Board"
the board of directors of Eminence
"Buyer"
Above Ace Limited, a company incorporated with limited liability
|
Company
"Combined Site"
subsections 1, 3, 8 and 9 of Section A of Marine Lot No. 245
"Company" or "Eminence"
Eminence Enterprise Limited, an exempted company incorporated
in Bermuda with limited liability, the securities of which are listed
on the main board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 616)
"Company A"
Real Supreme Limited, a company incorporated in Anguilla with
limited liability
"Company A Completion Date"
28 October 2019 or such other date as the parties may agree in
writing, which is the completion date for the sale and purchase of
Company A and its Shareholder's Loan
"Company A Properties"
(1) G/F, 1/F, 2/F, 3/F, 4/F and 5/F, No. 1B Davis Street, Kennedy
Town, Hong Kong (also known as subsection 9 of Section
A of Marine Lot No. 245); and
(2) G/F, 1/F, 2/F, 3/F, 4/F and 5/F, No. 1C Davis Street, Kennedy
Town, Hong Kong (also known as subsection 3 of Section
A of Marine Lot No. 245)
"Company B"
Extra Glory Limited, a company incorporated in Anguilla with
limited liability
"Company B Completion Date"
23 September 2019 or such other date as the parties may agree in
writing, which is the completion date for the sale and purchase of
Company B and its Shareholder's Loan
DEFINITIONS
"Company B Properties"
|
G/F, 1/F, 2/F, 3/F, 4/F and 5/F, No. 1D Davis Street, Kennedy
|
|
G/F, 1/F, 2/F, 3/F, 4/F and 5/F, No. 1E Davis Street, Kennedy
|
"Completion Dates"
|
28 October 2019 or such other date as the parties to the
|
|
23 September 2019 or such other date as the parties to the
|
"Conditions Precedent"
the conditions precedent for completion of the Agreement for Sale
and Purchase
"connected person"
the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules
"Consideration"
HK$220,832,500 (subject to adjustment), for the purchase of the
Sale Shares of Company A and Company B and the Shareholder's
Loans under the Agreement for Sale and Purchase
"Directors"
the directors of Eminence
"Easyknit"
Easyknit International Holdings Limited, an exempted company
incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the securities of
which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock
code: 1218)
"Enlarged Group"
the Group immediately after completion of the Acquisition
"Goodco"
Goodco Development Limited, a company incorporated in the
British Virgin Islands with limited liability, a wholly owned
subsidiary of Easyknit, being a substantial shareholder (as defined
in the Listing Rules) of the Company
"Group"
Eminence and its subsidiaries
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's
Republic of China
DEFINITIONS
"Independent Third Party"
a third party independent of the Company and of its connected
persons
"Jumbo"
Jumbo Rainbow Limited, a company incorporated in The British
Virgin Islands with limited liability
"Jumbo Sale Share Agreement"
the provisional agreement for the sale and purchase of all the issued
share capital in and loan to Jumbo dated 20 June 2019
"Jumbo Sale Share Completion Date"
31 October 2019, or such other date no later than 5 months from
the date of Jumbo Sale Share Agreement
"Jumbo Share Completion"
completion of the sale and purchase of the entire issued share capital
in and loan to Jumbo pursuant to the Jumbo Sale Share Agreement
and the related formal Jumbo Sale Share Agreement (if signed)
"Landmark Profits"
Landmark Profits Limited, a company incorporated in the British
Virgin Islands with limited liability, a wholly-owned subsidiary
of Easyknit and a shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of
the Company
"Latest Practicable Date"
4 September 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the
printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information for
inclusion in it
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
"Property Completion"
completion of the sale and purchase of all the Company B Properties
pursuant to the Property Purchase Agreement(s) and the related
formal sale and purchase agreement(s) (if signed);
"Property Purchase Agreements"
the provisional agreements for sale and purchase of the Company
B Properties entered into between Company B and each of the
Property Vendors in relation to the sale and purchase of the
Company B Properties
"Property Vendors"
the respective vendor(s) of each of the Property Purchase
Agreement(s) entered into with Company B in relation to the sale
and purchase of the Company B Properties
"Sale Shares of Company A and
the entire issued share capital of Company A and Company B
|
"Seller"
Ng Kwai Tung, an individual, an Independent Third Party
"SFO"
the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of
Hong Kong)
Disclaimer
