Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eminence : VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION - PROPERTIES ON DAVIS STREET, KENNEDY TOWN AND NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 11:57pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Eminence Enterprise Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee or to the licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

高山企業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 616)

VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION

  • PROPERTIES ON DAVIS STREET, KENNEDY TOWN AND

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 5 to 12 of this circular.

A notice convening the SGM to be held at Block A, 7th Floor, Hong Kong Spinners Building, Phase 6, 481-483 Castle Peak Road, Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 9 a.m. on Monday, 23 September 2019 is set out on pages N-1 to N-2 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the SGM is enclosed. Whether or not you are able to attend the SGM, you are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as practicable but in any event not later than forty-eight hours before the time appointed for holding the SGM. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjournment thereof should they so wish and, in such case, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

6 September 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . .

. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

APPENDIX I

- FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP

13

APPENDIX II

- FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY A AND

COMPANY B. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16

APPENDIX III

- UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF

THE ENLARGED GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

108

APPENDIX IV

- MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF

THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

121

APPENDIX V

- MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF

COMPANY A AND COMPANY B . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

147

APPENDIX VI

-

VALUATION REPORT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

153

APPENDIX VII

-

GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

160

NOTICE OF SGM

. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

N-1

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the meanings set out below:

"Acquisition"

the acquisition by the Buyer of the Sale Shares of Company A and

Company B and the Shareholder's Loans subject to the terms and

conditions of the Agreement for Sale and Purchase

"Agreement for Sale and Purchase"

a conditional sale and purchase agreement dated 9 July 2019

entered into between the Buyer and the Seller for the sale and

purchase of the Sale Shares of Company A and Company B and

the Shareholder's Loans

"associate"

the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules

"Board"

the board of directors of Eminence

"Buyer"

Above Ace Limited, a company incorporated with limited liability

in the British Virgin Islands and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company

"Combined Site"

subsections 1, 3, 8 and 9 of Section A of Marine Lot No. 245

"Company" or "Eminence"

Eminence Enterprise Limited, an exempted company incorporated

in Bermuda with limited liability, the securities of which are listed

on the main board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 616)

"Company A"

Real Supreme Limited, a company incorporated in Anguilla with

limited liability

"Company A Completion Date"

28 October 2019 or such other date as the parties may agree in

writing, which is the completion date for the sale and purchase of

Company A and its Shareholder's Loan

"Company A Properties"

(1) G/F, 1/F, 2/F, 3/F, 4/F and 5/F, No. 1B Davis Street, Kennedy

Town, Hong Kong (also known as subsection 9 of Section

A of Marine Lot No. 245); and

(2) G/F, 1/F, 2/F, 3/F, 4/F and 5/F, No. 1C Davis Street, Kennedy

Town, Hong Kong (also known as subsection 3 of Section

A of Marine Lot No. 245)

"Company B"

Extra Glory Limited, a company incorporated in Anguilla with

limited liability

"Company B Completion Date"

23 September 2019 or such other date as the parties may agree in

writing, which is the completion date for the sale and purchase of

Company B and its Shareholder's Loan

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Company B Properties"

(1)

G/F, 1/F, 2/F, 3/F, 4/F and 5/F, No. 1D Davis Street, Kennedy

Town, Hong Kong (also known as subsection 8 of Section

A of Marine Lot No. 245); and

(2)

G/F, 1/F, 2/F, 3/F, 4/F and 5/F, No. 1E Davis Street, Kennedy

Town, Hong Kong (also known as subsection 1 of Section

A of Marine Lot No. 245)

"Completion Dates"

(a)

28 October 2019 or such other date as the parties to the

Agreement for Sale and Purchase may agree in writing for

Company A;

(b)

23 September 2019 or such other date as the parties to the

Agreement for Sale and Purchase may agree in writing for

Company B

"Conditions Precedent"

the conditions precedent for completion of the Agreement for Sale

and Purchase

"connected person"

the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules

"Consideration"

HK$220,832,500 (subject to adjustment), for the purchase of the

Sale Shares of Company A and Company B and the Shareholder's

Loans under the Agreement for Sale and Purchase

"Directors"

the directors of Eminence

"Easyknit"

Easyknit International Holdings Limited, an exempted company

incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the securities of

which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock

code: 1218)

"Enlarged Group"

the Group immediately after completion of the Acquisition

"Goodco"

Goodco Development Limited, a company incorporated in the

British Virgin Islands with limited liability, a wholly owned

subsidiary of Easyknit, being a substantial shareholder (as defined

in the Listing Rules) of the Company

"Group"

Eminence and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"Independent Third Party"

a third party independent of the Company and of its connected

persons

"Jumbo"

Jumbo Rainbow Limited, a company incorporated in The British

Virgin Islands with limited liability

"Jumbo Sale Share Agreement"

the provisional agreement for the sale and purchase of all the issued

share capital in and loan to Jumbo dated 20 June 2019

"Jumbo Sale Share Completion Date"

31 October 2019, or such other date no later than 5 months from

the date of Jumbo Sale Share Agreement

"Jumbo Share Completion"

completion of the sale and purchase of the entire issued share capital

in and loan to Jumbo pursuant to the Jumbo Sale Share Agreement

and the related formal Jumbo Sale Share Agreement (if signed)

"Landmark Profits"

Landmark Profits Limited, a company incorporated in the British

Virgin Islands with limited liability, a wholly-owned subsidiary

of Easyknit and a shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of

the Company

"Latest Practicable Date"

4 September 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information for

inclusion in it

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

"Property Completion"

completion of the sale and purchase of all the Company B Properties

pursuant to the Property Purchase Agreement(s) and the related

formal sale and purchase agreement(s) (if signed);

"Property Purchase Agreements"

the provisional agreements for sale and purchase of the Company

B Properties entered into between Company B and each of the

Property Vendors in relation to the sale and purchase of the

Company B Properties

"Property Vendors"

the respective vendor(s) of each of the Property Purchase

Agreement(s) entered into with Company B in relation to the sale

and purchase of the Company B Properties

"Sale Shares of Company A and

the entire issued share capital of Company A and Company B

  Company B"

"Seller"

Ng Kwai Tung, an individual, an Independent Third Party

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of

Hong Kong)

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eminence Enterprise Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 03:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:07aEMINENCE : Announcement - notice of special general meeting
PU
12:07aTUS INTERNATIONAL : Change of address of head office and principal place of business in hong kong
PU
12:02aSEPTEMBER 5, 2019 : Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Morrison Report Submitted
PU
12:01aYIT : Is urban brick-and-mortar retail crumbling down?
AQ
09/05HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resumption in Derivatives Market Trading
PU
09/05EMINENCE : Very substantial acquisition - properties on davis street, kennedy town and notice of special general meeting
PU
09/05EMINENCE : FORM OF PROXY For use at the Special General Meeting to be held on 23 September 2019 and at any adjournment thereof
PU
09/05HIROTO SAIKAWA : sources
RE
09/05PING AN INSURANCE : Fintech Unit May Apply for Singapore Digital Bank License -Bloomberg
DJ
09/05SUNDIAL Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Sundial Growers Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork mulls slashing IPO valuation as skepticism rises over business model - sources
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Russian Executive Arrested in Italy on U.S. Charges
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Japan's Rakuten shares fall 6% after reports of wireless network delay
4IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Facebook launches dating service in United States
5High-flying IPO stocks sell off after quarterly results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group