Eminence : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

高山企業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 616)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This is a voluntary announcement made by Eminence Enterprise Limited (the "Company").

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, owns 90.83% of Fung Wah Factorial Building, Nos. 646, 648, 648A Castle Peak Road, Kowloon (collectively, the "Fung Wah Factorial Building") which comprises the following lots: (i) The Remaining Portion of Section A of New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 2213;

Section D of New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 2213, (iii) Section E of New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 2213; and (iv) The Remaining Portion of New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 2213 (collectively the

" Site ").

The Company has on 6 September 2019 filed an application under the Land (Compulsory Sale for Redevelopment) Ordinance (Cap. 545 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to the Lands Tribunal for an order to auction all the undivided shares of the Fung Wah Factorial Building (including those owned by the Company) for the purposes of redevelopment of the Site (the "Compulsory Sale").

If ordered by the Lands Tribunal, the Compulsory Sale will likely to constitute a notifiable transaction for the Company under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Further announcement will be made in respect thereof and of any change in intention as and when required by the Listing Rules and the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

