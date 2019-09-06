Log in
Eminence : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

09/06/2019 | 04:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

高山企業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 616)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This is a voluntary announcement made by Eminence Enterprise Limited (the "Company").

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, owns 90.83% of Fung Wah Factorial Building, Nos. 646, 648, 648A Castle Peak Road, Kowloon (collectively, the "Fung Wah Factorial Building") which comprises the following lots: (i) The Remaining Portion of Section A of New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 2213;

  1. Section D of New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 2213, (iii) Section E of New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 2213; and (iv) The Remaining Portion of New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 2213 (collectively the
    "Site").

The Company has on 6 September 2019 filed an application under the Land (Compulsory Sale for Redevelopment) Ordinance (Cap. 545 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to the Lands Tribunal for an order to auction all the undivided shares of the Fung Wah Factorial Building (including those owned by the Company) for the purposes of redevelopment of the Site (the "Compulsory Sale").

If ordered by the Lands Tribunal, the Compulsory Sale will likely to constitute a notifiable transaction for the Company under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Further announcement will be made in respect thereof and of any change in intention as and when required by the Listing Rules and the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

By Order of the Board

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 6 September 2019

As at the date hereof, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim and Ms. Lui Yuk Chu as executive directors; Mr. Kan Ka Hon, Mr. Lau Sin Ming and Mr. Wu Koon Yin Welly as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Eminence Enterprise Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 08:36:09 UTC
