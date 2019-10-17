 Eminent Investment Strategist David M. Darst Embraces Independence: Darst Joins Texas RIA Americana Partners as Chief Investment Officer

Darst Also Joins Dynasty Financial Partners As Senior Investment Advisor

Americana Partners is pleased to announce that David M. Darst, CFA® has joined their firm as Chief Investment Officer reporting to Americana Partners President Jason Fertitta.

In addition, Mr. Darst will be a consultant and Senior Investment Advisor to Dynasty Financial Partners working with Dynasty’s Chief Investment Officer and Director of Investment Platforms Joe Dursi.

Mr. Darst will be based in both Houston, Texas and New York City.

Mr. Darst joins Americana Partners and Dynasty from senior executive investment positions with Petiole Asset Management in Zurich and The Family Office in New York and Bahrain. Yale College and Harvard Business School-educated, Mr. Darst is a financier, university educator, and the author of 13 books. For 17 years, he was a Managing Director and Chief Investment Strategist of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where he served as Vice Chairman of the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Global Investment Committee. He was the founding President of the Morgan Stanley Investment Group, and the founding Chairman of the Morgan Stanley Asset Allocation Committee. From 2014 to 2017, he served as an independent Senior Advisor to and a member of the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Global Investment Committee.

As Chief Investment Officer at Americana Partners, Mr. Darst will focus on setting the firm’s asset allocation direction, producing original global macro research, and working directly with clients on investment implementation.

Launched on April 29, 2019, Americana Partners is the largest breakaway of the year and the largest single team to join the Dynasty Network. The firm has offices in Houston, Austin, and Dallas and has longstanding ties to Texas.

Based in Houston, Mr. Fertitta is the President of Americana Partners and leads its team of 17 professionals. Mr. Fertitta previously worked at Morgan Stanley since 2008 as a Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor. At Morgan Stanley, Mr. Fertitta previously managed $6 Billion in client assets.

“I have had the pleasure of working with David for well over a decade and I am delighted to have him join Americana Partners as our Chief Investment Officer,” said Mr. Fertitta. “He has considerable stature in the industry and we are looking forward to having David lead our investments in the independent arena.”

According to Mr. Dursi, “David possesses a high level of investment expertise, respect within the advisory community, and in-depth knowledge of the needs and objectives of advisors. David brings strategic insights that will help differentiate our Network advisors using the Dynasty platform."

He added, "Dynasty's Turnkey Asset Management Program (TAMP) has grown rapidly. As a result, we are now at the size, scale, and sophistication level to add to our team and bring on an advisor like David with the ability to provide unique insights that our Network advisors can share with their clients.”

In his role as an advisor at Dynasty, Mr. Darst will work with the investment team to enhance the firm’s investment research effort, publish original investment content on economic, financial, and industry developments, and sit on the Dynasty Investment Committee.

This announcement from Dynasty comes on the heels of an impressive growth year that saw the firm surpass $18 billion in assets on its Turnkey Asset Management Program (TAMP). For more information, please visit dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

About Americana Partners

Americana Partners, LLC (“Americana Partners”) is an SEC registered investment adviser with its principal place of business in Houston, Texas. For additional information about Americana Partners, please request our disclosure brochure as set forth in Form ADV using the contact information set forth herein, or refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure web site (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov). Investing involves risk, including risk of loss. For more information, please visit www.americanapartners.com.

About Dynasty Financial Partners

Dynasty Financial Partners is known for assisting advisors of integrity to better service their clients, run their businesses more profitably, grow faster, and enhance the enterprise value of their firms. Dynasty does this by providing wealth management and technology platforms for select independent financial advisory firms. Dynasty creates access to valuable resources and industry-leading capabilities through an open architecture platform, enabling advisors to address their clients’ needs and to protect and grow their wealth. Dynasty supports independent advisors and their teams in being independent, but not alone, by creating exclusive community events and experiences. Dynasty also offers access to flexible capital solutions to help advisors expand, scale, and grow their business. Dynasty’s core principle is “objectivity without compromise,” and the firm is committed to developing solutions that allow investment advisors to act as true fiduciaries to their clients. ​

Also visit Dynasty on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynasty-financial-partners

Twitter: @DynastyFP

Youtube: http://bit.ly/1MKXhC8​

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005023/en/