Emirate of Abu Dhabi: R&I Affirms AA, Stable

08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Aug 05, 2020

R&I Affirms AA, Stable: Emirate of Abu Dhabi

Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has announced the following:

ISSUER:

Emirate of Abu Dhabi

Foreign Currency Issuer Rating: AA, Affirmed

Rating Outlook: Stable

RATIONALE:

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is one of the seven emirates that constitute the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and forms the core of the UAE from both economic and political perspectives. Abu Dhabi's economy is forecast to contract sharply in 2020, and this will worsen the fiscal position accordingly. Although the situation is severe, the emirate is very resilient to shocks thanks to the government's substantial fiscal buffer. With diversification of industries well underway, its economic fundamentals are unlikely to be undermined by subdued crude oil prices. Based on these considerations, R&I has affirmed the Foreign Currency Issuer Rating at AA.

Economic activity has dropped in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The oil sector will likely stagnate, affected by low crude oil prices and coordinated international production cuts. Real gross domestic product (GDP) for 2020 is projected to plunge substantially. The government has worked to enhance the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi through diversification of industries and participation by the private sector. These efforts are expected to support post-pandemic economic recovery.

Oil and natural gas-related revenues represent a majority of the Abu Dhabi government's annual revenues, making its fiscal position highly susceptible to prices and production trends of crude oil. The fiscal balance has been negative since 2015, and fiscal deficit was 0.3% of GDP in 2019. The deficit will widen in 2020 owing to a heavier fiscal burden attributable to the economic stimulus package, combined with a decline in the oil and natural gas-related revenues. The government has been working on fiscal consolidation mainly through rationalization of expenditures. Benefitting in part from these efforts, the fiscal position will likely head toward improvement from 2021 onward, in tandem with a recovery in the global economy and crude oil prices.

Sovereign wealth funds (SWFs), which have managed fiscal surpluses, support government to fill fiscal deficits. There is thus no concern about the government's financing. Government foreign debt including that of government-related enterprises is expected to stand at around 30% of GDP. Though debt should climb as a result of an expansion in fiscal deficit, it remains small and well below SWF financial assets, in R&I's view.

The primary rating methodology applied to this rating is provided at "R&I's Analytical Approach to Sovereigns". The methodology is available at the web site listed below, together with other rating methodologies that are taken into consideration when assigning the rating.

https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/rating/about/rating_method.html

R&I RATINGS:

ISSUER:

Emirate of Abu Dhabi

Foreign Currency Issuer Rating

RATING:

AA, Affirmed

RATING OUTLOOK:

Stable

■Contact

: Sales and Marketing Division, Customer Service Dept.

TEL.+81-(0)3-6273-7471E-mail.infodept@r-i.co.jp

■Media Contact

: Corporate Planning Division (Public Relations)

TEL.+81-(0)3-6273-7273

Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

TERRACE SQUARE, 3-22 Kanda Nishikicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0054, Japan https://www.r-i.co.jp

Credit ratings are R&I's opinions on an issuer's general capacity to fulfill its financial obligations and the certainty of the fulfillment of its individual obligations as promised (creditworthiness) and are not statements of fact. Further, R&I does not state its opinions about any risks other than credit risk, give advice regarding investment decisions or financial matters, or endorse the merits of any investment.

R&I does not undertake any independent verification of the accuracy or other aspects of the related information when issuing a credit rating and makes no related representations or warranties. R&I is not liable in any way for any damage arising in relation to credit ratings (including amendment or withdrawal thereof). As a general rule, R&I issues a credit rating for a fee paid by the issuer. For details,

© Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

Disclaimer

R&I - Rating and Investment Information Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:06 UTC
