News : Companies

Emirates REIT CEIC : Announcement Regarding DFSA Investigation

07/19/2020 | 02:06am EDT

Announcement

Regarding DFSA Investigation

19 July 2020

Subsequent to the 14 July communication by Equitativa Dubai Limited titled "Response to Recent Media Coverage", it was notified that the Dubai Financial Services Authority ("DFSA") is investigating matters connected to the management of Emirates REIT, specifically: the DFSA's Collective Investment Rule 13.4.22 (on valuation); the DFSA's General Module Rule 4.2.6 (Principle 6 on information and Interests); and the DFSA's General Module - Rule 4.2.11 (Principle 11 on corporate governance). Equitativa intends to co-operate with the DFSA investigation.

- END -

Disclaimer

Emirates REIT CEIC Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2020 06:05:03 UTC
