Emirates REIT CEIC : Annual General Meeting 2020

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

2020 Annual General Meeting

1 June 2020

Dear Shareholders,

Thank you for your continued confidence in Emirates REIT. It is my pleasure to invite you to our 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), to be held at 2:00 pm on Monday 22 June 2020 at Level 18 in Index Tower - East Entrance, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. As we do each year, we will review our business and financial results for the year, address the voting items and take your questions.

Whether you plan to attend the meeting or not, your vote is important, and we encourage you to review the enclosed materials and submit your proxy.

This year, the notice for the AGM sets out a total of 6 ordinary resolutions. More detailed explanations of the resolutions to be proposed can be found in the explanatory notes to the corresponding Notice.

I would like to highlight Ordinary Resolution 2 to be presented at the AGM, relating to the approval of a final dividend of USD 0.145 per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 December 2019. Subject to approval by the shareholders, the final dividend will be distributed by way of the Scrip Dividend on or before 30 June 2020 to shareholders on the register at 17 June 2020.

In light of the uncertain mid and long-term impact of COVID-19 on the real estate sector, and in order to conserve liquidity of the REIT, the board has come to the decision to issue scrip dividends, that is, to pay the dividend through the allotment and distribution of newly issued ordinary shares rather than cash. For further information, please review the explanatory notes to the resolutions carefully.

You will find attached, in respect of the meeting, the General Notes that explain the general housekeeping of the meeting as well as the resolutions and their explanations, a Proxy Form, an Attendance Slip, as well as the resolutions and their explanations.