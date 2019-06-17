Log in
Emirates REIT CEIC : Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings 2019

06/17/2019 | 08:34pm EDT

2019 General Meetings

Emirates REIT (CEIC) Limited ("Emirates REIT", the "REIT")

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

If you are unsure about any of the proposals or the action you should take, you should consult with a broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Dubai International Financial Center Authorities of any other appropriately authorised financial adviser.

28 May 2019,

Dear Shareholders,

Thank you for your confidence in Emirates REIT. It is my pleasure to invite you to our 2019 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), to be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 at Level 18 in Index Tower, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. As we do each year, we will review our business and financial results for the year, address the voting items and take your questions. Whether you plan to attend the meeting or not, your vote is important and we encourage you to review the enclosed materials and submit your proxy.

We would also like to take this opportunity to invite you to an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM"), to be held at 2:30pm, or immediately after the AGM has concluded, whichever is later, on Thursday 19 June 2019.

This year, the notice for the AGM sets out a total of 7 ordinary resolutions and 1 special resolution and notice for the EGM sets out 4 special resolutions. More detailed explanations of the resolutions to be proposed can be found in the explanatory notes to the corresponding Notice.

I would like to highlight Ordinary Resolution 2 to be presented at the AGM, relating to the approval of a final dividend of USD 0.04 per ordinary share for the financial year 31 December 2018. If approved, the final dividend will be paid on or before 30 June 2019 to all shareholders on the register as at 2.00 pm on 13 June 2019.

I would like also like to bring to your attention to the special resolutions set out in the notice relating to the EGM, which all relate to the appointment of a new Registered Auditor for the REIT. At the time of this announcement, the tender process is still under way and therefore, for transparency, we have proposed resolutions relating to the potential appointment each of the short-listed Registered Auditors. The selection process will be finalised before the date of the proposed AGM. I will inform the shareholders at the EGM of the identity of the selected proposed auditor and will recommend that the shareholders vote in favour of the proposed special resolution that relates to the selected Registered Auditor. Please review the explanatory notes to the special resolutions carefully.

You will find attached, in respect of each of the two meetings, the General Notes that explain the general housekeeping of the meeting, a Proxy Form, an Attendance Slip, as well as the resolutions and their explanations.

The Proxy Forms are to be fully completed and sent to your Agent in order to register your voting instructions.

If you wish to attend both the meetings or have a proxy representing you at the two meetings, you should duly fill and send both Attendance Slips and Proxy Forms to your agent. Please note that if we do not receive both Attendance Slips and Proxy Forms (if a proxy is appointed) you or your proxy (as may be the case) will only be able to attend the meeting for which we have received the correct documentation. All documentation must be sent to your agent by Thursday, 13 June 2019, or any other date specified by your agent, whichever is earliest.

Should you have any questions regarding either the AGM or the EGM, feel free to contact the Company Secretary by phone to +971 4 405 7348 or by email to gm@reit.ae.

We look forward to meeting you on 19 June 2019.

Yours sincerely,

Abdulla Al Hamli chairman

Disclaimer

Emirates REIT CEIC Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 00:33:05 UTC
