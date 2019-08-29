Emirates REIT CEIC : H1 Results 2019

Emirates REIT's portfolio value reached USD 994.0m, a year-on-year increase of 8.9% (H1 2018: USD 913.6m), driven by solid growth in occupancy at Index Tower. The Net Asset Value is at USD 1.66 per share, or USD 497.1m

Index Mall is operational with most shops opening during Q4 2019

Revaluation losses of USD 5.0m during this accounting period compare favourably to market benchmarks. This demonstrates the resilience of the portfolio and the security the REIT enjoys due to the signed long term leases

FFO per share remained unchanged at USD 0.02, reflecting stability over same period last year

EBITDA increased by 13.5% to USD 20.2m (H1 2018: USD 17.8m), including the impact of IFRS 16

Net Property Income grew by 9.1% to a total of USD 29.5m for the six month period (H1 2018: USD 27.0m)

The first half of 2019 has demonstrated stability in the portfolio and resilience during the current challenging market conditions.

(H1 2018: USD 1.76 per share or USD 526m) with two dividend distributions totalling USD 0.08 per share (USD 24.0m), paid in January and June 2019. As at 30 June 2019, the LTV stands at 47.1%.

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

During the period, rental income continued to rise by 6.1% to USD 31.0m (H1 2018: USD 29.2m) primarily driven by the increase in Index Tower revenues.

The negotiations with several new operators for the DIP school are progressing.

The REIT continues to grow its income and remains resilient in face of some headwinds in the real estate sector in the UAE. We took the opportunity to review our property operations, focus our efforts on cost effectiveness, and being hands-on to ensure we can seize all possible revenue and cost efficiency opportunities.

The REIT is committed to grow by investing in attractive assets to complement its existing portfolio of income producing buildings, ensuring we continue to deliver sustainable long-term results for our Shareholders.

We believe the declining interest rate environment creates a great opportunity for the REIT's continued growth in the next 18 months.

Abdulla Al Hamli

Chairman