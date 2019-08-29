Log in
Emirates REIT CEIC : H1 Results 2019

08/29/2019 | 02:36am EDT

CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE

CHAIRMAN'S

MESSAGE

Abdulla Al Hamli - Chairman

Dear Shareholders,

We are pleased to report

Emirates REIT's half-year results 2019

The first half of 2019 has demonstrated stability in the portfolio and resilience during the current challenging market conditions.

Net property income increased by 9.1% compared to the same period last year, which led to an increase of EBITDA by 13.5%.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The REIT paid a total annual dividend of USD 0.08 per share
  • Net Property Income grew by 9.1% to a total of USD 29.5m for the six month period (H1 2018: USD 27.0m)
  • Fund expenses decreased by 5.0% to USD 8.8m (H1 2018: USD 9.3m)
  • EBITDA increased by 13.5% to USD 20.2m (H1 2018: USD 17.8m), including the impact of IFRS 16
  • Net cash generated from operating activities increased by USD 7.2m to USD 18.6m (H1 2018: USD 11.4m)
  • FFO per share remained unchanged at USD 0.02, reflecting stability over same period last year
  • Revaluation losses of USD 5.0m during this accounting period compare favourably to market benchmarks. This demonstrates the resilience of the portfolio and the security the REIT enjoys due to the signed long term leases
  • Index Mall is operational with most shops opening during Q4 2019

FINANCIAL ACHIEVEMENTS

Emirates REIT's portfolio value reached USD 994.0m, a year-on-year increase of 8.9% (H1 2018: USD 913.6m), driven by solid growth in occupancy at Index Tower. The Net Asset Value is at USD 1.66 per share, or USD 497.1m

(H1 2018: USD 1.76 per share or USD 526m) with two dividend distributions totalling USD 0.08 per share (USD 24.0m), paid in January and June 2019. As at 30 June 2019, the LTV stands at 47.1%.

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

During the period, rental income continued to rise by 6.1% to USD 31.0m (H1 2018: USD 29.2m) primarily driven by the increase in Index Tower revenues.

The negotiations with several new operators for the DIP school are progressing.

The REIT continues to grow its income and remains resilient in face of some headwinds in the real estate sector in the UAE. We took the opportunity to review our property operations, focus our efforts on cost effectiveness, and being hands-on to ensure we can seize all possible revenue and cost efficiency opportunities.

The REIT is committed to grow by investing in attractive assets to complement its existing portfolio of income producing buildings, ensuring we continue to deliver sustainable long-term results for our Shareholders.

We believe the declining interest rate environment creates a great opportunity for the REIT's continued growth in the next 18 months.

Abdulla Al Hamli

Chairman

H1 2019

IN BRIEF

PORTFOLIO VALUENET ASSET VALUE

USD 994m

USD 497m

AED 3.6bn

AED 1.8bn

NET LEASABLE AREAWEIGHTED AVERAGE LEASE EXPIRY

2.4m SQ. FT. 7.9 YEARS

223,274 sq m

H1 2018

31 JAN

13 MAY

30 JUN

Dividend Distribution

Acquisition of Lycée

Dividend Distribution

USD 0.04 per share

Français Jean Mermoz

USD 0.04 per share

H1 2019 IN BRIEF

TOTAL PROPERTY INCOME

+7.0%

H1 2019

USD 36.2m

NET PROPERTY INCOME

H1 2018

USD 33.8m

+9.1%

H1 2018

USD 27.0m

EBITDA

H1 2019

USD 29.5m

+13.5%

H1 2018

USD 17.8m

H1 2019

USD 20.2m

H2 2018H1 2019

18 DEC

31 JAN

30 JUN

Acquisition of three new

Dividend Distribution

Dividend Distribution

floors in Index Tower

USD 0.04 per share

USD 0.04 per share

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emirates REIT CEIC Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 06:35:03 UTC
