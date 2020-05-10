Emirates REIT CEIC : Letter to Shareholders

Furthermore, in order to protect our shareholders from the abusive actions of these individual traders, the REIT has sought legal advice and will be taking whatever steps it can to prevent further abusive market practices, and to hold those responsible to account.
We are also aware that there are several parties seemingly targeting Emirates REIT and Equitativa through an aggressive campaign of negative stories and false rumours conducted both online and offline. We believe this campaign is seeking to undermine investor confidence and negatively influence the REIT share value, which could have damaging consequences for our shareholders and Sukuk holders.
Part of that campaign focuses on our management fee structure.
It is important to make clear, that Emirates REIT is not just a buy and sell property fund. It is a multi-faceted REIT that buys prime properties with the purpose of repositioning them, develops new office and retail concepts as well as new build to suit properties, like some of our education assets.
This of course implies a higher upside, but with that also, sometimes, come challenges that require much more management, resource and investment than just a broker and a small back office team. We do not believe there is another REIT in the region that operates in this way, and we remain of the view that the current level of management fees reflect the active management strategy and are necessary to ensure the REIT can continue to operate effectively and grow.
With this in mind, the boards are confident in their view that the management fees are structured in a fair and transparent way, with no hidden costs. They have been benchmarked against other REITs in the region and the boards believe they are representative of the level of services that are provided, contrary to the claims suggested.
We want to assure you that any suggestion that the Fund is overcharging on management fees, is in our view both unfounded and ignores the fact that the REIT is actively managed.
Transparency has always been a core principle at Emirates REIT, and we remain committed to keeping our shareholders updated with timely and precise information relating to the financial performance of the REIT.
However, for the purposes of consistency and in light of continued market volatility, Emirates REIT has made the decision to move reporting of its revenues and NAV to a quarterly cycle. This will ensure our NAVs are aligned with the quarterly valuation cycles of our external valuers.
Lastly, our Boards are in the final stages of evaluating options to increase the share liquidity and the value of the REIT. This includes discussions about a potential measure to enhance share support, which would provide investors with the comfort that their objectives are aligned with those of the REIT manager.
I want to reassure shareholders, that despite challenging market conditions, the Management Board's focus remains on operational efficiency, asset enhancement and tenant retention. More than ever, the board is fully committed to enhancing the REIT's operations and is focusing efforts to reach optimal occupancy rates, maximise rental revenues, and take advantage of the inevitable opportunities that the current challenging market conditions will create.
Yours sincerely,
Sylvain Vieujot
CEO Equitativa (Dubai) Limited