Emirates REIT CEIC : Letter to Shareholders

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

10 May 2020

Dear Emirates REIT shareholders and Sukuk holders,

I understand that many of you have concerns with the performance of the share price of the REIT over the past two years.

I would like to explain what factors we believe have led to the drop in value, and what steps we are taking in an attempt to correct it.

Contrary to claims made on social media, the reasons behind the recent share price performances are contextual and market specific.

First of all, the UAE real estate sector remains on a cyclical downswing and the REIT is not immune to the effect that this has had on investor sentiment. But it is worth noting that the current share price of the REIT gives it a market capitalisation of USD 60m. At a time when the REIT holds USD 44m in cash alone, we believe the current market capitalisation as not being reflective of the true value of the REIT.

However, we acknowledge that the decision by the REIT in January not to pay a discretionary interim dividend had a significant impact on the share price. I want to be clear; this decision was not taken lightly and came about in response to issues with a particular large tenant and also due to uncertain market conditions.

While no-one could have predicted the impact of COVID-19, the market forecasts at that time meant that we wanted to ensure the fund maintained enough liquidity, should it be required.

Following the announcement of this decision, some investors sold-off a large number of shares and this caused a further significant drop in value, aggravated by the low liquidity of the market.

Since the decision was taken, the downturn in the global economy has seen many other organisations around the world follow the same route, choosing to suspend dividends and preserve cash as a reaction to the uncertainty in the market caused by COVID-19. Therefore, we stand behind the decision not to pay a discretionary interim dividend, which has improved the resilience of the REIT and made it better placed to exploit the opportunities that lie ahead created by the current market conditions.

At a time when the local macro-economics are challenging, it seems the fallout from recent corporate scandals in the UAE have acted as a significant deterrent to foreign investors. Although these scandals had nothing to do with the REIT, they have had repercussions on all UAE-listed securities. Having been very successful at marketing the shares and Sukuk units of Emirates REIT abroad, this has left the REIT disproportionately exposed to the drop in interest from foreign investors in local markets. Today, Emirates REIT has reached its lowest level of non GCC ownership since the IPO at 29%.

Despite the difficult market conditions, we have been increasingly concerned that our share price is trading at unusually low levels, compared with the rest of the REIT market, and that it has experienced unusual price movements.

Our investigations have found evidence of irregular trading activity by certain market participants. In light of these potentially abusive market practices, we have reported those activities to the relevant regulatory authorities.