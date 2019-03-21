Log in
Emirates REIT CEIC : Monthly Update - NAV and Appointment of Fund Administrator

03/21/2019 | 03:30am EDT

MANAGED BY EQUITATIVA GROUP

NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

The Net Asset Value (1) as at 31 December 2018 is USD 1.736 per share. The total Net Asset Value of the REIT is USD 520 million (AED 1.9 billion). The Portfolio Value is USD 940 million (AED 3.5 billion).

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS YEAR ENDING 2018

The full associated results and report incorporating the new IFRS standards applicable will be available by end of April 2019.

APPOINTMENT OF FUND ADMINISTRATOR

Apex Fund Services (Dubai) Ltd has been appointed as fund administrator on 19 March 2019.

For further information, please refer to our Investor Relations page.

(1) The unaudited Net Asset Value attributable to the ordinary shares is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) by the REIT's independent Fund Administrator.

- END -

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE REFER TO OUR WEBSITE WWW.REIT.AE, OR CONTACT:

Magali Mouquet Emirates REIT +971 4 405 7348 ir@equitativa.com

Randa Mazzawi / Nicola Ellegaard Borouj Consulting +971 4 340 3005 / +971 50 4506120 media@reit.ae

MANAGED BY EQUITATIVA GROUP

ABOUT EMIRATES REIT

Emirates REIT, (NASDAQ Dubai: REIT; ISIN: AEDFXA1XE5D7), is the world's largest Shari'a compliant Real Estate Investment Trust. It invests principally in income-producing real estate in line with Shari'a principles and has been distributing regular bi-annual dividends to its shareholders for the past seven years. It owns a well-balanced portfolio of eleven assets in the commercial, educational and retail sector.

Emirates REIT benefits from an exclusive Rulers' Decrees permitting it to purchase properties in onshore Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

ABOUT EQUITATIVA GROUP

The Equitativa Group is a leading regional asset manager focused on creating and managing real estate investment trusts (REITs). The group offers innovative risk-adjusted, income generating financial products that cater to institutional and retail investors. As the founder of the UAE's first Shari'a compliant REIT, Emirates REIT, established in the DIFC, Equitativa is today the largest REIT Manager in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the biggest REIT Manager for Shari'a Compliant REITs in the world. Equitativa has about USD 2 billion of assets under management in the UAE, including Emirates REIT and The Residential REIT, the latter incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Markets. Equitativa is further diversifying its REITs by launching a hospitality REIT, a logistics REIT, and several other REITs in emerging markets.

Disclaimer

Emirates REIT CEIC Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 07:29:02 UTC
