Emirates airline got $2 billion injection from Dubai govt -document

DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Emirates airline has received 7.3
billion dirhams ($2 billion) from the government of Dubai as it
faces a cash crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a bond
prospectus seen by Reuters shows.
Aviation has been one of the worst-hit industries during the
pandemic and Emirates has cut thousands of jobs as it tries to
manage the crisis, sources have said.
The government provided the 7.3 billion dirhams to the
airline it owns after Dubai's crown prince in March promised
equity to Emirates to see it through the crisis, the prospectus
shows.
No such injection has been publicly announced by the
government or airline.
The details were disclosed in a prospectus for a potential
bond issuance by the Dubai government.
The department of finance, state media office and airline
did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Emirates in May said it planned to raise debt to manage the
pandemic. It raised 4.4 billion dirhams in the first quarter.
This month it asked cabin crew to take voluntarily unpaid
leave and sources have said a redundancy process that began in
July continues with more staff laid off this month.
(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Davide Barbuscia, writing by
Alexander Cornwell; editing by Kim Coghill and Jason Neely)