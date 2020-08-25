Emirates and Etihad airlines ask crew to take more unpaid leave

DUBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Middle East airlines Emirates and
Etihad Airways have again asked cabin crew to take unpaid leave
as they try to manage the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic,
according to internal memos and sources familiar with the
matter.
Aviation has been one of the worst-hit industries during the
pandemic and Emirates and Etihad of the United Arab Emirates
have cut thousands of jobs, sources have said.
In an internal memo, Emirates crew are told they can take
unpaid leave for between one and three months from Sept. 1 to
Nov. 30 owing to expected staffing requirements.
Emirates also laid off some crew last week, two sources
said, continuing a redundancy process that began in July.
Emirates, which in July asked pilots and crew to take four
months of unpaid leave, did not immediately respond to an
emailed request for comment.
In an Etihad internal memo, staff were told that the airline
has more crew than needed and that many are not being rostered
on flights, which is not sustainable for the business.
Crew can take between 10 days to six months of unpaid leave
from Sept. 16, the email said.
Etihad, which in March asked crew to take unpaid leave, did
not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
Emirates and Etihad have been resuming passenger services
gradually since June after grounding flights in March. Etihad
reported a $758 million core operating loss in the first half of
the year. Emirates' first half ends Sept. 30.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Alexander Cornwell
Editing by David Goodman)