Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Emirates expects single-digit U.S. capacity rise in 2018: executive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 09:18pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Emirates airlines planes stand parked at Dubai International Airport

(Reuters) - Emirates airline [EMIRA.UL] expects a single-digit percentage increase in its U.S. capacity in 2018, a company executive said on Friday, as sales rebound after travel restrictions imposed by the Trump administration weakened demand from the Middle East early last year.

Matt Schmid, senior vice president, Emirates North America, said by phone from Toronto that travel demand to and from the United States is back at levels from before January 2017.

Emirates has already increased the number of flights on some U.S. routes it had reduced in spring 2017 after U.S. government travel restrictions weakened demand.

"Now we are really back on track," he said. "Demand is extremely strong again."

The carrier is also adding capacity in Canada, expanding its A380 service to the country's largest city, Toronto, effective Aug. 18.

Schmid said Toronto has one of the airline network's highest seat load factors, or percentage of available seat capacity filled with passengers.

"There is very strong demand between Toronto and Dubai and between Toronto and the key destinations we serve beyond Dubai," he said.

Emirates is expanding its Canadian network at a time when Saudi Arabia's state carrier has suspended flights to and from Toronto. The oil-producing giant recently froze new trade and investment with Canada following a diplomatic row when Ottawa urged Riyadh to free arrested rights activists.

Emirates has said it does not comment on intergovernmental affairs.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert; additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Richard Chang and Steve Orlofsky)

By Allison Lampert

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:45pU.S. Federal Budget Gap Widens 21% in First 10 Months of Fiscal Year--2nd Update
DJ
09:45pATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA : Bayer-Monsanto Consolidation Will Do Profound Damage to Consumers, Farmers and Workers
PU
09:41pTurkish currency's freefall rocks equity markets, euro
RE
09:40pJAPAN'S MOTEGI : Japan, U.S. will continue trade talks, meet in Sept
RE
09:40pCITY OF ATHENS OH : US 33 & East State Street Project - Ramp Update
PU
09:39pTurkish currency's freefall rocks equity markets, euro
RE
09:35pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : August 6-12
PU
09:34pRising U.S. Consumer Prices Are Eroding Wage Gains -- Update
DJ
09:30pPRESS RELEASES : Secretary Pompeo's Call With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
PU
09:25pATLANTA GAS LIGHT : Reinforces Safe Digging Practices for National 811 Day
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : At bargain prices, European banks attract value-hungry investors
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Dropbox results top estimates on higher subscriber additions
3OVERSTOCK.COM INC : OVERSTOCK COM : GSR Capital to Invest in tZERO at $1.5 Billion Valuation
4SCHOUW & CO A/S : SCHOUW A/S : & Co. realises a good Q2 2018, but lowers full-year EBITDA guidance
5NOVOZYMES A/S : NOVOZYMES A/S : Interim report for the first half of 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.