Emirates president says could take four years to rebuild network from virus hit

06/01/2020 | 04:20am EDT
Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai

Emirates President Tim Clark said on Monday it could take the airline four years to rebuild its network that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think probably by the year 2022/23, 2023/24 we will see things coming back to some degree of normality and Emirates will be operating its network as it was and hopefully as successfully as it was," he said in a webcast interview.

The Dubai-based airline was flying to 157 destinations in 83 countries before it grounded passenger flights in March and has since operated limited services.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Toby Chopra)

