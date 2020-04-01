Emirates to temporarily shift all cargo operations to Dubai airport

Freighter aircraft typically operate at Al Maktoum, a smaller airport in Dubai's south.

Emirates said it was consolidating cargo flights to a single airport to streamline operations between freighters and passenger aircraft now used for cargo-only services.

The airline has suspended all passenger flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emirates would operate cargo-only flights using Boeing 777 passenger aircraft to over 30 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and Australia, it said.

"We have been able to establish a new network and schedule for our cargo operations within a very short period of time, utilising lower deck capacity on our widebody Boeing 777 passenger aircraft," Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo, Nabil Sultan said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)