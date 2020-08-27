Emirati women are a pillar of the UAE's growth

Abu Dhabi (26 August 2020): Under the theme of "preparing for the next 50 years: women are the support of the nation" and on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) congratulates Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation for her wise vision and outstanding efforts in empowering women to become a pillar for the UAE's growth.

CBUAE praises Emirati women for their contribution and outstanding efforts in raising the UAE status. As a main pillar of the community, Emirati women have proved their role in achieving many triumphs and successes in all sectors, especially financial and banking sector.

H.E Abdulhamid M. Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said: "To strengthen the vital role of Emirati women in the financial and banking sector, CBUAE has placed significant emphasis on advocating for greater Emirati female participation across the sector, mirroring the vision set forth by the nation's leadership. Today, I am