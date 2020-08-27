Log in
Emirati women are a pillar of the UAE's growth

08/27/2020 | 01:27am EDT

CBUAE Classification: Public

Emirati women are a pillar of the UAE's growth

Abu Dhabi (26 August 2020): Under the theme of "preparing for the next 50 years: women are the support of the nation" and on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) congratulates Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation for her wise vision and outstanding efforts in empowering women to become a pillar for the UAE's growth.

CBUAE praises Emirati women for their contribution and outstanding efforts in raising the UAE status. As a main pillar of the community, Emirati women have proved their role in achieving many triumphs and successes in all sectors, especially financial and banking sector.

H.E Abdulhamid M. Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said: "To strengthen the vital role of Emirati women in the financial and banking sector, CBUAE has placed significant emphasis on advocating for greater Emirati female participation across the sector, mirroring the vision set forth by the nation's leadership. Today, I am

وﻣﻧ زﺋﺎﻛر نﻣ ةزﯾﻛر ﺔﯾﺗارﺎﻣﻹا ةأرﻣﻟا ةدﺣﺗﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﺑرﻌﻟا تارﺎﻣﻹا ﺔﻟود

تﺣﺗ :(2020 سطﺳﻏأ 26) ﻲﺑظوﺑأ دﻧﺳ ةأرﻣﻟا :نﯾﺳﻣﺧﻠﻟ دادﻌﺗﺳﻻا" رﺎﻌﺷ ،ﺔﯾﺗارﺎﻣﻹا ةأرﻣﻟا موﯾ ﺔﺑﺳﺎﻧﻣﺑو "نطوﻠﻟ ةدﺣﺗﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﺑرﻌﻟا تارﺎﻣﻹا فرﺻﻣ مدﻘﺗﯾ تﻧﺑ ﺔﻣطﺎﻓ ﺔﺧﯾﺷﻟا وﻣﺳﻟ ﺔﺋﻧﮭﺗﻟﺎﺑ يزﻛرﻣﻟا مﺎﻌﻟا ﻲﺋﺎﺳﻧﻟا دﺎﺣﺗﻻا ﺔﺳﯾﺋر ،كرﺎﺑﻣ ﺔﯾﻣﻧﺗﻟا ﺔﺳﺳؤﻣﻟ ﻰﻠﻋﻷا سﻠﺟﻣﻟا ﺔﺳﯾﺋرو ﺔﻣوﻣﻸﻟ ﻰﻠﻋﻷا سﻠﺟﻣﻟا ﺔﺳﯾﺋرو ﺔﯾرﺳﻷا ﺎھدوﮭﺟو ﺔﻣﯾﻛﺣﻟا ﺎﮭﺗﯾؤرﻟ ،ﺔﻟوﻔطﻟاو ةزﯾﻛر ﺢﺑﺻﺗﻟ ةأرﻣﻟا نﯾﻛﻣﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﻧﺎﻔﺗﻣﻟا

.تارﺎﻣﻹا ﺔﻟود وﻣﻧ زﺋﺎﻛر نﻣ

ﺔﯾﺗارﺎﻣﻹا ةأرﻣﻟا يزﻛرﻣﻟا فرﺻﻣﻟا ﻲﻧﺛﯾو ﺔﻟود ﺔﻧﺎﻛﻣ ﻊﻓر ﻲﻓ لﺎﻌﻔﻟا ﺎھرودو ﺎھدوﮭﺟﻟ ةزﯾﻛر ﺎھرﺎﺑﺗﻋﺎﺑو .ةدﺣﺗﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﺑرﻌﻟا تارﺎﻣﻹا ﺎھرود ﺔﯾﺗارﺎﻣﻹا ةأرﻣﻟا تﺗﺑﺛأ ،ﻊﻣﺗﺟﻣﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﺳﺎﺳأ ﻲﻓ تﺎﺣﺎﺟﻧﻟاو تازﺎﺟﻧﻹا نﻣ دﯾدﻌﻟا ﻖﯾﻘﺣﺗ ﻲﻓ ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا عﺎطﻘﻟا ﺎﻣﯾﺳ ﻻ ،تﺎﻋﺎطﻘﻟا ﻊﯾﻣﺟ

.ﻲﻓرﺻﻣﻟاو

،يدﻣﺣﻷا دﯾﻌﺳ دﻣﺣﻣ دﯾﻣﺣﻟا دﺑﻋ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ لﺎﻗو ةدﺣﺗﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﺑرﻌﻟا تارﺎﻣﻹا فرﺻﻣ ظﻓﺎﺣﻣ ةأرﻣﻠﻟ يوﯾﺣﻟا رودﻟا زﯾزﻌﺗﻟ" :يزﻛرﻣﻟا زﻛرُﯾ ،ﻲﻓرﺻﻣﻟاو ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا عﺎطﻘﻟا ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﺗارﺎﻣﻹا ةدﺎﯾز ةرورﺿ ﻰﻠﻋ يزﻛرﻣﻟا فرﺻﻣﻟا ًﺎﯾﺷﺎﻣﺗ عﺎطﻘﻟا اذھ ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﺗارﺎﻣﻹا ةأرﻣﻟا ﺔﻛرﺎﺷﻣ نﻠﻋأ نأ ﻲﻧدﻌﺳﯾو .ةدﯾﺷرﻟا ﺎﻧﺗدﺎﯾﻗ ﺔﯾؤر ﻊﻣ تﺎﯾﺗارﺎﻣﻹا ءﺎﺳﻧﻟا نﻣ 7200 نﻣ رﺛﻛأ نأ موﯾﻟا

CBUAE Classification: Public

pleased to announce that over 7200 of Emirati women work in the banking sector out of which more than 58% are holding managerial positions."

دﯾزﯾ ﺎﻣ لﻐﺷﺗ ﺎﻣﯾﻓ ،ﻲﻓرﺻﻣﻟا عﺎطﻘﻟا ﻲﻓ نﻠﻣﻌﯾ

."ﺔﯾرادإ بﺻﺎﻧﻣ نﮭﻧﯾﺑّ نﻣ %58 نﻋ

H.E added: "To further demonstrate our commitment towards the National Strategy for the Empowerment of Emirati Women 2015-2021, and enhance UAE gender balance, we at the Central Bank are developing new initiatives with an aim to support Emirati women to hold critical roles."

The Central Bank thanks all Emirati women for their contributions and wishes them more successes in the future.

-Ends-

هﺎﺟﺗ ﺎﻧﻣازﺗﻟا ﺦﯾﺳرﺗﻟ" :ﮫﯾﻟﺎﻌﻣ فﺎﺿأو ةأرﻣﻟا ةدﺎﯾرو نﯾﻛﻣﺗﻟ ﺔﯾﻧطوﻟا ﺔﯾﺟﯾﺗارﺗﺳﻻا زﯾزﻌﺗ ﻰﻟإ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﻹﺎﺑ ،2021-2015 ﺔﯾﺗارﺎﻣﻹا لﻣﻌﻧ ،تارﺎﻣﻹا ﺔﻟود ﻲﻓ نﯾﺳﻧﺟﻟا نﯾﺑ نزاوﺗﻟا تاردﺎﺑﻣ رﯾوطﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ يزﻛرﻣﻟا فرﺻﻣﻟا ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﺗارﺎﻣﻹا ةأرﻣﻟا مﻋد ﻰﻟإ فدﮭﺗ ةدﯾدﺟ

".ﺔﯾوﯾﺣ بﺻﺎﻧﻣ أوﺑﺗﺗﻟّ ﺎﮭﻌﯾﺟﺷﺗو

رﻛﺷﻟا صﻟﺎﺧﺑ يزﻛرﻣﻟا فرﺻﻣﻟا مدﻘﺗّﯾو ،ﺔﻣﯾﻘﻟا نﮭﺗازﺎﺟﻧﻹ تﺎﯾﺗارﺎﻣﻹا ﻊﯾﻣﺟﻟ رﯾدﻘﺗﻟاو

.مدﻘﺗﻟاوّ ﻖﯾﻓوﺗﻟا ماود نﮭﻟّ ﺎًﯾﻧﻣﺗﻣ

-ﻰﮭﺗﻧا-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of United Arab Emirates published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 05:26:02 UTC
