Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : ***EKGYO*** EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.( Material Event Disclosure (General)

10/10/2018-10:00:25
***EKGYO*** EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.( Material Event Disclosure (General) )
Our Company has reached a total amount of TRY 4,154,659,315 (excluding V.A.T.) sales between the dates of 1 January - 30 September 2018 in return for 4,194 units (including presales) in the projects developed by our Company.
A total of TRY 846,994,858 (excluding V.A.T.) sales in return for 698 units of above mentioned total sales figures have been sold to foreign citizens.
Unit sales to foreign citizens report (annual, including presales) is attached in pdf document.
Sales figures stated in sales breakdown tables consist of the data collected from the Company's Marketing Department or throughout sales offices.
The completion of the sales processes may take tangible time. Therefore, there may be increases in previously announced figures.
There may be also decreases in sales figures due to the reasons of reneging on the contract of the homebuyers and cancelling the contract of the seller. However, lottery date is taken into account in the lottery sales.
In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.
