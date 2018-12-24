Log in
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : ***EKGYO*** EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.( Non-current Financial Asset Acquisition

12/24/2018 | 06:15pm CET

24/12/2018-19:55:40 

***EKGYO*** EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.( Non-current Financial Asset Acquisition )

English
Noncurrent Financial Asset Acquisition

 Update Notification Flag
Evet (Yes)
 Correction Notification Flag
Hayır (No)
 Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject
12.11.2018
 Postponed Notification Flag
Hayır (No)
 Announcement Content

  Board Decision Date for Acquisition
09/11/2018
  Were Majority of Independent Board Members' Approved the Board Decision for Acquisition
YES
  Title of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired
Emlak Planlama İnşaat Proje Yönetimi Ve Ticaret A.Ş
  Field of Activity of Non-current Financial Asset whose Shares were being Acquired
Real Estate
  Capital of Noncurrent Financial Asset
TRY 65,000,000
  Acquirement Way
Satın Alma (Purchase)
  Date on which the Transaction was/will be Completed
24.12.2018
  Acquisition Conditions
Diğer (Other)
  Detailed Conditions if it is a Timed Payment
*
  Nominal Value of Shares Acquired
TRY 31,850,000
  Purchase Price Per Share
TRY 4.43
  Total Purchasing Value
TRY 141,120,000
  Ratio of New Shares Acquired to Capital of Non-current Financial Asset (%)
49
  Total Ratio of Shares Owned in Capital of Non-current Financial Asset After Transaction (%)
100
  Total Voting Right Ratio Owned in Non-current Financial Asset After Transaction (%)
100
  Ratio of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired to Total Assets in Latest Disclosed Financial Statements of Company (%)
1
  Ratio of Transaction Value to Sales in Latest Annual Financial Statements of Company (%)
6
  Effects on Company Operations
Positive
  Did Takeover Bid Obligation Arised?
Hayır (No)
  Will Exemption Application be Made, if Takeover Bid Obligation Arised?
Hayır (No)
  Title/ Name-Surname of Counter Party
TC. Çevre ve Şehircilik Bakanlığı Toplu Konut İdaresi Başkanlığı
  Is Counter Party a Related Party According to CMB Regulations?
Evet (Yes)
  Relation with Counter Party if any
Principal Shareholder
  Agreement Signing Date if Exists
24/12/2018
  Value Determination Method of Non-current Financial Asset
Net Asset Value
  Did Valuation Report be Prepared?
Düzenlendi (Prepared)
  Reason for not Preparing Valuation Report if it was not Prepared
*
  Date and Number of Valuation Report
08.11.2018
  Title of Valuation Company Prepared Report
Ernst Young Kurumsal Finansman Danışmanlık
  Value Determined in Valuation Report if Exists
TRY 291,120,000
  Reasons if Transaction wasn't/will not be performed in Accordance with Valuation Report
*
 Explanations

Emlak Planlama Inşaat Proje Yonetimi Ve Ticaret AS (Known as Emlak Planlama, EPP) was established in 1980 to operate principally in the fields of real estate project management, sales & marketing, lettings, consultancy services and developing projects via Revenue Sharing Model.
Emlak Konut REIC still holds 33,150,000 number of b shares of Emlak Planlama Inşaat Proje Yonetimi Ve Ticaret AS and in line with our growth strategy, in the decision dated 09 Nov 2018 and numbered 62/163, The Board of Directors have decided to acquire 31,850,000 number of EPP a shares belongs to TOKI with an amount of TRY 141,120,000.
Payment of the related EPP shares acquisition have been deducted and paid against the receivable arising from the return of Antalya Muratpaşa land.
Consultant Appraisal Report of Ernst Young Kurumsal Finansman Danısmanlık is attached.
In accountancy with the COMMUNIQUÉ ON PRINCIPLES OF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANIES, article 28/d, total value of real estates or real estate-based rights is equal to at least 75% of total assets of the participated company as shown in its 2017 yearend financial statements issued according to the relevant applicable laws and regulations. This ratio is expected to maintain its validity in end of 2018 as well. 
In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepancy between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail. 





www.kap.org.tr/en/Bildirim/726243


BIST

Disclaimer

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 17:14:03 UTC
