Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : ***EKGYO*** EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.( Non-current Financial Asset Acquisition

***EKGYO*** EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.( Non-current Financial Asset Acquisition ) Related Companies [] Related Funds [] English Noncurrent Financial Asset Acquisition Update Notification Flag Evet (Yes) Correction Notification Flag Hayır (No) Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject 12.11.2018 Postponed Notification Flag Hayır (No) Announcement Content Board Decision Date for Acquisition 09/11/2018 Were Majority of Independent Board Members' Approved the Board Decision for Acquisition YES Title of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired Emlak Planlama İnşaat Proje Yönetimi Ve Ticaret A.Ş Field of Activity of Non-current Financial Asset whose Shares were being Acquired Real Estate Capital of Noncurrent Financial Asset TRY 65,000,000 Acquirement Way Satın Alma (Purchase) Date on which the Transaction was/will be Completed 24.12.2018 Acquisition Conditions Diğer (Other) Detailed Conditions if it is a Timed Payment * Nominal Value of Shares Acquired TRY 31,850,000 Purchase Price Per Share TRY 4.43 Total Purchasing Value TRY 141,120,000 Ratio of New Shares Acquired to Capital of Non-current Financial Asset (%) 49 Total Ratio of Shares Owned in Capital of Non-current Financial Asset After Transaction (%) 100 Total Voting Right Ratio Owned in Non-current Financial Asset After Transaction (%) 100 Ratio of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired to Total Assets in Latest Disclosed Financial Statements of Company (%) 1 Ratio of Transaction Value to Sales in Latest Annual Financial Statements of Company (%) 6 Effects on Company Operations Positive Did Takeover Bid Obligation Arised? Hayır (No) Will Exemption Application be Made, if Takeover Bid Obligation Arised? Hayır (No) Title/ Name-Surname of Counter Party TC. Çevre ve Şehircilik Bakanlığı Toplu Konut İdaresi Başkanlığı Is Counter Party a Related Party According to CMB Regulations? Evet (Yes) Relation with Counter Party if any Principal Shareholder Agreement Signing Date if Exists 24/12/2018 Value Determination Method of Non-current Financial Asset Net Asset Value Did Valuation Report be Prepared? Düzenlendi (Prepared) Reason for not Preparing Valuation Report if it was not Prepared * Date and Number of Valuation Report 08.11.2018 Title of Valuation Company Prepared Report Ernst Young Kurumsal Finansman Danışmanlık Value Determined in Valuation Report if Exists TRY 291,120,000 Reasons if Transaction wasn't/will not be performed in Accordance with Valuation Report * Explanations Emlak Planlama Inşaat Proje Yonetimi Ve Ticaret AS (Known as Emlak Planlama, EPP) was established in 1980 to operate principally in the fields of real estate project management, sales & marketing, lettings, consultancy services and developing projects via Revenue Sharing Model. Emlak Konut REIC still holds 33,150,000 number of b shares of Emlak Planlama Inşaat Proje Yonetimi Ve Ticaret AS and in line with our growth strategy, in the decision dated 09 Nov 2018 and numbered 62/163, The Board of Directors have decided to acquire 31,850,000 number of EPP a shares belongs to TOKI with an amount of TRY 141,120,000. Payment of the related EPP shares acquisition have been deducted and paid against the receivable arising from the return of Antalya Muratpaşa land. Consultant Appraisal Report of Ernst Young Kurumsal Finansman Danısmanlık is attached. In accountancy with the COMMUNIQUÉ ON PRINCIPLES OF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANIES, article 28/d, total value of real estates or real estate-based rights is equal to at least 75% of total assets of the participated company as shown in its 2017 yearend financial statements issued according to the relevant applicable laws and regulations. This ratio is expected to maintain its validity in end of 2018 as well. In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepancy between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail. www.kap.org.tr/en/Bildirim/726243 BIST