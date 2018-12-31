Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : ***EKGYO*** EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.( Material Event Disclosure (General)

31/12/2018-18:57:42

***EKGYO*** EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.( Material Event Disclosure (General) ) Related Companies [] Related Funds [] English Material Event Disclosure General Update Notification Flag Hayır (No) Correction Notification Flag Hayır (No) Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject * Postponed Notification Flag Hayır (No) Announcement Content Explanations Our Company have purchased 24 units in İstanbul Sarıyer İstinye Revenue Sharing Model Project in Return for Land Sale (NİDAPARK İSTİNYE) at TRY 159.926.100,00 VAT excluded (TRY 172.720.188,00 VAT inc.) appraisal value, 97 units in İstanbul Başakşehir Revenue Sharing Model Project in Return for Land Sale (NİDAPARK KAYAŞEHİR) at TRY 44.167.696,86 VAT excluded (TRY 47.701.112,61 VAT inc.) appraisal value, 154 units in İstanbul Küçükyalı Revenue Sharing Model Project in Return for Land Sale (NİDAPARK KÜÇÜKYALI) at TRY 326.338.308,00 VAT excluded (TRY 352.445.372,64 VAT inc.) appraisal value. In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail. www.kap.org.tr/en/Bildirim/727503 BIST