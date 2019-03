The revision has been applied for K,L,M,N and O (former G,H,F,E and D) blocks in 774 Block 73 Parcel within the scope of İstanbul Zeytinburnu Kazlıçeşme Revenue Sharing Model Project in Return for Land Sale (Büyükyalı İstanbul)and the new revised construction permits of 297 commercial units (previously 308) and 203 apart unit (previously 216) were obtained on 21.03.2019.

The total number of units within the scope of the project has become 1661.



In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepancy between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.