Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

04/05/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

Within the scope of the campaign called 'Türkiye İçin Kazanç Vakti' which was performed between August 29 and October 31, 2018; under campaign conditions, we have provided %35 discount for our customers who closed their debt in 6 months and %25 for who closed their debt in 12 months. The list of 221 units whose sales realized under appraisal value as a result of campaign discount advantage provided for our customers, is announced in the attachment pursuant to the regulations of the Capital Markets Board regarding the Material Events Disclosure.

In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 21:27:05 UTC
