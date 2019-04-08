Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

It is decided by the Board of Directors that , Muhterem İNCE, Sinan AKSU and Havvanur YURTSEVER will be proposed as nominee for Independent Board Members in accordance with the Nominee Comittee Decision, at the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held on April 30, 2019.
In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.
