Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

04/08/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

It is decided by the Board of Directors that , Muhterem İNCE, Sinan AKSU and Havvanur YURTSEVER will be proposed as nominee for Independent Board Members in accordance with the Nominee Comittee Decision, at the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held on April 30, 2019.

In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 21:27:13 UTC
